Apple App Store in India Giving 20 Percent More When You Add Funds to Your Apple ID

Apple’s offer available on the App Store in India is valid until September 30.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 September 2021 17:45 IST
Apple is running the promotional offer to encourage customers to transact via Apple ID

Highlights
  • Apple is giving a 20 percent bonus in India for adding funds to Apple ID
  • The one-time bonus can be used for App Store purchases and subscriptions
  • Apple is giving the additional amount on funds starting from Rs. 100

Apple is giving a 20 percent bonus to customers adding funds directly to their Apple ID from the App Store in India. The funds added can be used to purchase apps and games on the App Store and even pay for subscriptions such as Apple Music and Apple TV+. Customers can also use the funds to purchase additional iCloud storage pr even the Apple One subscription bundle. The offer is applicable as a one-time payment only and can be applied for funds ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 15,000.

The App Store in India is offering the 20 percent bonus to customers until September 30. The bonus will be available instantly when you add funds to your Apple ID.

A 20 percent bonus means you will get an additional Rs. 200 for adding Rs. 1,000 funds to your Apple ID. Similarly, there will be Rs. 400 for Rs. 2,000, Rs. 1,000 for Rs. 5,000, Rs. 2,000 for Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 3,000 for Rs. 15,000.

How to avail bonus on Apple ID funds

To avail bonus on the funds adding to your Apple ID, go to Settings > Your Name > Payment & Shipping > Apple ID > Add Funds from your iPhone or iPad. Alternatively, the funds can be added by going to the App Store > Account > Add Funds to Apple ID. You can also add funds from the Account Information section of the App Store on your Mac device.

It is important to note that the bonus is applicable only once. This means that you will not be able to avail it multiple times. Apple has also noted in its terms and conditions page that the bonuses received as a result of the promotion have no cash value and are non-transferrable ones — can't be shared with your family or friends.

You will be required to have a valid payment method enabled on the App Store to add funds to your Apple ID. Recently, Apple enabled UPI, RuPay, and netbanking as three additional payment options on the App Store for Indian customers. These payment methods are available alongside debit and credit card options.

Once added, the funds to the Apple ID can be used to purchase new apps and games on the App Store. You can also use the funds to pay for your subscriptions to Apple services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+ as well as third-party platforms including Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Apple App Store, Apple ID, App Store, Apple India, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
