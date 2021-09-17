Apple is giving a 20 percent bonus to customers adding funds directly to their Apple ID from the App Store in India. The funds added can be used to purchase apps and games on the App Store and even pay for subscriptions such as Apple Music and Apple TV+. Customers can also use the funds to purchase additional iCloud storage pr even the Apple One subscription bundle. The offer is applicable as a one-time payment only and can be applied for funds ranging from Rs. 100 to Rs. 15,000.

The App Store in India is offering the 20 percent bonus to customers until September 30. The bonus will be available instantly when you add funds to your Apple ID.

A 20 percent bonus means you will get an additional Rs. 200 for adding Rs. 1,000 funds to your Apple ID. Similarly, there will be Rs. 400 for Rs. 2,000, Rs. 1,000 for Rs. 5,000, Rs. 2,000 for Rs. 10,000, and Rs. 3,000 for Rs. 15,000.

How to avail bonus on Apple ID funds

To avail bonus on the funds adding to your Apple ID, go to Settings > Your Name > Payment & Shipping > Apple ID > Add Funds from your iPhone or iPad. Alternatively, the funds can be added by going to the App Store > Account > Add Funds to Apple ID. You can also add funds from the Account Information section of the App Store on your Mac device.

It is important to note that the bonus is applicable only once. This means that you will not be able to avail it multiple times. Apple has also noted in its terms and conditions page that the bonuses received as a result of the promotion have no cash value and are non-transferrable ones — can't be shared with your family or friends.

You will be required to have a valid payment method enabled on the App Store to add funds to your Apple ID. Recently, Apple enabled UPI, RuPay, and netbanking as three additional payment options on the App Store for Indian customers. These payment methods are available alongside debit and credit card options.

Once added, the funds to the Apple ID can be used to purchase new apps and games on the App Store. You can also use the funds to pay for your subscriptions to Apple services such as Apple Music and Apple TV+ as well as third-party platforms including Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix.