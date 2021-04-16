Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Children’s Game: Find Out How

Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Children’s Game: Find Out How

Apple claims to have a robust review process for the apps that go live on its App Store.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 April 2021 16:42 IST
Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Children’s Game: Find Out How

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @keleftheriou

Jungle Runner 2K21 opens up as an online casino when using VPN

Highlights
  • Apple has removed Jungle Runner 2K21 from the store
  • App developer Kosta Eleftheriou pointed out several apps that are scams
  • App Store policy allows for apps involving real money in certain cases

Apple's App Store has been criticised multiple times in the past for hosting scam apps that make it through the company's supposedly stringent review process. The latest app to have gotten through to the store is Jungle Runner 2K21 — a seemingly simple platformer game for children four years and over — but is actually an online casino, as discovered by a prolific app developer. The developer shared his findings on Twitter on April 15 and the Jungle Runner 2K21 game has since been removed from the App Store.

App developer Kosta Eleftheriou, who created the Apple Watch keyboard app FlickType, discovered that an online casino app was disguising itself as a children's game called Jungle Runner 2K21 on the App Store. On the surface, it appears to be a regular platformer for children aged four and up and has an icon and description to match. However, when opening the app with a VPN connected to Turkey, it opens as an online casino, as shared by Eleftheriou on Twitter.

The developer also noted that the app does not use Apple's in‑app purchases (IAP). Instead, they accept payments through the app via Mastercard, Visa, Papara, and multiple cryptocurrencies. Through a series of tweets, Eleftheriou pointed out that the app was active on the App Store for a few months. Some reviews of the app state that people paid large sums hoping to get a promised bonus but they never got the payout they should have.

The developer behind Jungle Runner 2K21, Colin Malachi, has another app called Magical Forest – Puzzle that does the same and is a front for gambling, The Verge reported. Additionally, according to a report by Daring Fireball, the developer of Jungle Runner 2K21 is showing the casino websites in a Web view through the game and not actually running online casinos. He does collect bonuses when people sign up using his embedded affiliate code. This app shows different local casinos when in other countries or when using a VPN for that country.

This isn't the first time Eleftheriou has caught a scam on the App Store. Earlier this year, the developer spotted an app by another developer named Dragon Game Studio that was a scam, marked by its highly positive ratings and immensely negative reviews. At the time, Apple told The Verge that it has “stringent rules against apps and developers who attempt to cheat the system.” It stated that in 2020, over 500,000 developer accounts were terminated for fraud and over 60 million user reviews considered spam were removed from the App Store.

Eleftheriou also spotted several keyboard apps that were using fake reviews and fake ratings to gain popularity and asking for money for a subscription without giving any explanation. All these apps were removed from the App Store. Since then, the developer has shed light many such apps that take unfair advantage of the App Store users.

Clearly, scammers are exploiting users' trust in the App Store to push their apps and are promoting them using illegal methods. The responsibility here lies on Apple as it claims to have a strict and robust review process where experts review each and every app. In its current App Store app review policy, Apple says, “If you attempt to cheat the system (for example, by trying to trick the review process, steal user data, copy another developer's work, manipulate ratings or App Store discovery) your apps will be removed from the store and you will be expelled from the Developer Program.”

It should be noted that Apple allows casino games that involve real money on its store as long as they have the “necessary licensing and permissions in the locations where the App is used.” These apps “must be geo-restricted to those locations and must be free on the App Store.” It also states, “We will reject apps for any content or behaviour that we believe is over the line. What line, you ask? Well, as a Supreme Court Justice once said, “I'll know it when I see it”. And we think that you will also know it when you cross it.” So, an online casino app that disguises itself as a kid's game, like in the case of Jungle Runner 2K21, is definitely “over the line.”

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Apple for a comment. This report will be updated when we hear back.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, App Store Guidelines, Jungle Runner 2K21, Kosta Eleftheriou
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements

Related Stories

Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Children’s Game: Find Out How
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion Monikers Confirmed by Motorola India
  2. WhatsApp Online Status Feature Could Let Anyone to Stalk You. Here’s How
  3. Instagram Dabbles With Letting Users Hide 'Like' Counts on Their Posts
  4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Set to Launch in India on April 28
  5. The Best Movies on Netflix
  6. Facebook Signs First Deal to Buy Renewable Energy From Local Firm CleanMax
  7. Realme 8 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  8. Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 5 Recap: Black Captain America
  9. Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know
  10. Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Fitness Band With 8 Sports Modes Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple’s App Store Was Hosting an Online Casino App Disguised as Children’s Game: Find Out How
  2. OnePlus 9R Getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 Update With Bug Fixes, Improvements
  3. Magicpin Takes a Dig at Cred Rahul Dravid Ad With Funny Spoof
  4. Bitcoin Price Drops After Turkey Bans Cryptocurrency Payments Citing Risks
  5. Zebronics Zeb-Fit2220CH Fitness Band With 8 Sports Modes, Dust and Water Resistance Launched in India
  6. WhatsApp Brings Larger Media Previews, Expands Disappearing Messages Setting for iOS Users
  7. WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say
  8. Pakistan Suspends WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms Following Violent Protests
  9. Amazon Commits $250 Million for India's Small Businesses as Traders Question Practices
  10. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Specifications Tipped by Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Be Powered by Snapdragon 888
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com