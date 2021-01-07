Technology News
loading

Apple Touts $1.8 Billion in Holiday Sales at App Store

App Store revenue during the holiday week was driven strongly by games such as Among Us and Roblox.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 January 2021 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple Touts $1.8 Billion in Holiday Sales at App Store

App Store sales set a new single-day record of over $540 million (roughly Rs. 3,950 crores) on New Year

Highlights
  • Zoom and the Disney+ were listed among the most downloaded apps
  • Apple's policies have been coming under increasing scrutiny
  • App Store revenue during the holiday week was driven strongly by games

Apple said a dizzying $1.8 billion (roughly Rs. 13,160 crores) was spent on digital goods and services at its App Store between Christmas Eve and the end of December.

Word of the stellar holiday week at the exclusive gateway onto Apple devices comes as the iPhone maker defends itself against concerns that its control over the App Store is monopolistic.

"Now more than ever before, customers around the world have found inspiration and value in the breadth and quality of Apple's services, which have impacted their lives in big and small ways every day,” Apple senior vice president of internet software and services Eddy Cue said in a blog post.

"We're incredibly optimistic about where we're headed, and we believe that the opportunities for developers and the creative community are endless, as are the positive and meaningful benefits to our customers."

Videoconferencing app Zoom and the Disney+ app for the entertainment giant's streaming television service were listed among the most downloaded apps at the App Store last year, as the pandemic had people tending to work, play, and education from home.

App Store revenue during the holiday week was driven strongly by games, with hot titles including Among Us and Roblox, the Cupertino-based company said.

App Store sales set a new single-day record of over $540 million (roughly Rs. 3,950 crores) on New Year's Day, according to Apple.

"Apps have become more essential than ever," Apple said in the post.

"Developers found new ways to keep people connected, help them learn and work from home, stay fit and well, and provide much-needed entertainment."

Developers have earned more than $200 billion (roughly Rs. 14,62,200 crores) at the App Store since it launched 12 years ago, according to Apple.

But Apple's policies have been coming under increasing scrutiny.

The news comes with Apple and the developer of the blockbuster game Fortnite, Epic Games, fighting in court over whether the California-based company's tight control of its App Store.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store, Among Us
Facebook Drops Like Button From Public Pages in Major Redesign

Related Stories

Apple Touts $1.8 Billion in Holiday Sales at App Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i Review
  2. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. Instagram Testing New Design to View Stories on Desktop
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  7. Mi A3 Starts Getting Second Android 11 Update After Major Issues With First
  8. iPhone 12 mini US Sales Disappointing After Launch: CIRP
  9. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Laughed Off Microsoft’s Acquisition Offer Prior to First Xbox Launch in 2001
  2. OnePlus 8T Gets OxygenOS 11.0.6.8 Update in India With Hotfix for Video Playback Issue
  3. New York Stock Exchange to Delist Three Chinese Telecoms in Dizzying About-Face, Effective January 11
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting Stable One UI 3.0 Update Based on Android 11: Report
  5. Twitter Limits Reach of Tweets Stoking US Capitol Violence
  6. Apple Touts $1.8 Billion in Holiday Sales at App Store
  7. Facebook Drops Like Button From Public Pages in Major Redesign
  8. SolarWinds Hackers Accessed US Justice Department Email Systems in Significant Breach
  9. Twitter, Facebook Freeze Donald Trump Accounts as Tech Giants Respond to US Capitol Violence
  10. Vaio to Make Comeback in India on January 15, New Laptops Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com