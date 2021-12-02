Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners, Names Top Apps, Games of the Year

Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners, Names Top Apps, Games of the Year

Toca Life World from Toca Boca has won the iPhone App of the Year, while Craft from Luki Labs has been named as the Mac App of the Year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 December 2021 16:53 IST
Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners, Names Top Apps, Games of the Year

Apple has named the best apps and games of 2021 across iPhone and other devices

Highlights
  • Apple’s App Store editors picked this year’s best apps and games
  • “Connection” is the top trend of 2021 on the App Store
  • Toca Life World from Toca Boca named iPhone App of the Year

Apple on Thursday released the list of its 2021 App Store Award winners to highlight the 15 best apps and games of the year across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and the Apple TV. The list includes kids-focussed app Toca Life: World, video editor LumaFusion, documents and notes app Craft, and live sports streaming platform DAZN. On the gaming part, the Cupertino company chose League of Legends: Wild Rift, Marvel Future Revolution, Myst, and Space Marshals 3 as the best titles on the App Store. Apple said that all these apps and games helped users “tap into personal passions, discover creative outlets, connect with new people and experiences, and simply have fun.” The company also separately released its top apps and games on a regional basis.

Among other titles, Toca Life World from Toca Boca has been named as the iPhone App of the Year. LumaFusion from LumaTouch has received the title of the iPad App of the Year, while Craft from Luki Labs is the Mac App of the Year. DAZN from DAZN Group has achieved the Apple TV App of the Year, and rounding out the list, Carrot Weather from Grailr has won Apple Watch App of the Year.

In addition to the apps, Apple named the best games available on the App Store. League of Legends: Wild Rift from Riot Games has earned the iPhone Game of the Year award on this front, whereas Marvel Future Revolution from Netmarble Corporation has received the title of the iPad Game of the Year.

Apple also picked Space Marshals 3 from Pixelbite as the Apple TV Game of the Year, while Fantasian from Mistwalker has been titled the Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

All these best apps and games have been picked at the discretion of App Store editors around the world. Apple said that its editorial team selected these titles for “delivering exceptional quality, innovative technology, creative design, and positive cultural impact” to users.

Winners of the best apps and games will receive physical App Store awards. Each of these awards will have the signature blue App Store logo set into the 100 percent recycled aluminium used to make Apple products, along with the name of the winners engraved on the other side.

“The developers who won App Store Awards in 2021 harnessed their own drive and vision to deliver the best apps and games of the year — sparking the creativity and passion of millions of users around the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, in a statement.

In addition to the best apps and games, the global App Store editors named “Connection” as the top Trend of the Year and listed a number of apps and games that are touted to follow this theme.

The list includes social deduction game Among Us! from InnerSloth, dating and networking app Bumble, graphics design and layout app Canva, Black-owned eateries aggregator EatOkra, and women social networking app Peanut.

Apple additionally released the charts for the top apps and games of the year that are essentially the most downloaded content from the App Store in 2021. These charts are notably based on regions, so the ones you have in India are different from their counterparts in the US. The App Store on Apple devices is also featuring the top apps and games to detail the regional-wise trends.

You can look at the lists below to see the top apps and top games on the App Store in India in 2021.

Top 10 free apps on the App Store in India in 2021

  1. WhatsApp Messenger
  2. YouTube
  3. Instagram
  4. Facebook
  5. Google Pay
  6. Snapchat
  7. Amazon Pay
  8. PhonePe
  9. Google Chrome
  10. Gmail

Top 10 paid apps on the App Store in India in 2021

  1. DSLR Camera
  2. Vehicle Registration Info
  3. Forest - Your Focus Motivation
  4. Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers
  5. Procreate Pocket
  6. AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch
  7. Money Manager (+PC Editing)
  8. TouchRetouch
  9. Govt Guide - PAN Card, Aadhaar
  10. Voice Recorder - Audio Record

Top 10 free games on the App Store in India in 2021

  1. Ludo King
  2. Battlegrounds Mobile India
  3. Garena Free Fire - New Age
  4. Subway Surfers
  5. Candy Crush Saga
  6. Call of Duty: Mobile
  7. 8 Ball Pool
  8. Water Sort Puzzle
  9. Among Us!
  10. Count Masters: Crowd Runner 3D

Top 10 paid games on the App Store in India in 2021

  1. Hitman Sniper
  2. Minecraft
  3. Monopoly
  4. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  5. RFS: Real Flight Simulator
  6. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  7. Heads Up! Funny charades game
  8. Plague Inc.
  9. Ski Safari 2
  10. Need for Speed Most Wanted

In the US, the list of top free apps on the App Store includes TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook Messenger, while the top paid ones are Procreate Pocket, HotSchedules, The Wonder Weeks, TouchRetouch, Facetune, and Shadowrocket. The top free games are Among Us!, Roblox, Project Makeover, Call of Duty: Mobile, and Subway Surfers, and the top paid ones start from Minecraft, Heads Up!, Bloons TD 6, Monopoly, and Geometry Dash.

The year 2021 was full of challenges for Apple and its App Store. The company faced outrage from developers over its proprietary payment system that eventually resulted in the court ruling to allow alternative forms of in-app purchases. The iPhone maker also saw criticism from companies including Facebook for its stringent privacy measures. It also introduced the ability to let users rate and review its preloaded iOS apps through the App Store and updated App Store payment rules to allow developers to contact customers directly about payment methods.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 2021 App Store Awards, Apple App Store Awards, App Store Awards, Apple App Store, App Store, Top free apps, Top paid apps, Top free games, Top paid games, top apps, top games, Apple
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Oppo ColorOS 12 India, Global Rollout Plan Revealed for December: Details Here
Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners, Names Top Apps, Games of the Year
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  4. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  6. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  7. iPhone SE (2022) May Arrive in Q1 2022 With Familiar Design, 5G Support
  8. Realme Book Slim Review
  9. Uber Rides Can Now Be Booked via WhatsApp in India: All Details
  10. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With November 2021 Security Patch
  2. Vivo Y55s Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  3. Moto G51 5G India Launch Date Tipped as December 10
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in India Tipped, Renders and Specifications Leak As Well
  5. Rapper Pitbull Signs Multi-Year Deal With Music-Focused NFT Platform OneOf
  6. Redmi 10 Prime (2022) Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Redmi 10 (2022)
  7. Oppo ColorOS 12 India, Global Rollout Plan Revealed for December: Details Here
  8. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 New Languages Including Bengali and Marathi, Rolls Out ‘Topics’ Feature
  9. Apple Announces 2021 App Store Award Winners, Names Top Apps, Games of the Year
  10. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Option Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com