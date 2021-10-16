Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown

Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown

Audible and makers of other affected apps say these were removed on government’s request.

By Associated Press | Updated: 16 October 2021 13:05 IST
Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
Highlights
  • China's government has long sought to control flow of information online
  • Chinese regulators have limited the time children can play video games
  • Audible said it does not have a dedicated service for customers in China

Amazon's audiobook service Audible and phone apps for reading the holy books of Islam and Christianity have disappeared from the Apple store in mainland China, the latest examples of the impact of the country's tightened rules for internet firms.

Audible said Friday that it removed its app from the Apple store in mainland China last month “due to permit requirements."

The makers of apps for reading and listening to the Quran and Bible say their apps have also been removed from Apple's China-based store at the government's request.

Apple didn't return requests for comment Friday. A spokesperson for China's embassy in the US declined to speak about specific app removals but said the Chinese government has “always encouraged and supported the development of the Internet."

“At the same time, the development of the Internet in China must also comply with Chinese laws and regulations," said an emailed statement from Liu Pengyu.

China's government has long sought to control the flow of information online, but is increasingly stepping up its enforcement of the internet sector in other ways, making it hard to determine the causes for a particular app's removal.

Chinese regulators this year have sought to strengthen data privacy restrictions and limit how much time children can play video games. They are also exerting greater control over the algorithms used by tech firms to personalize and recommend content.

The popular US language-learning app Duolingo disappeared from Apple's China store over the summer, as have many video game apps. What appears to link Audible with the religious apps is that all were recently notified of permit requirements for published content.

Pakistan Data Management Services, which makes the Quran Majeed app, said it is awaiting more information from China's internet authority about how it can be restored. The app has nearly 1 million users in China and about 40 million worldwide, said the Karachi-based company.

Those who had already downloaded the app can still use it, said Hasan Shafiq Ahmed, the company's head of growth and relationships.

“We are looking to figure out what documentation is needed to get approval from Chinese authorities so the app can be restored," he said in an email.

The maker of a Bible app said it removed it from the Apple store in China after learning from Apple's App Store review process that it needed special permission to distribute an app with “book or magazine content." Olive Tree Bible Software, based in Spokane, Washington, said it's now reviewing the requirements to obtain the necessary permit “with the hope that we can restore our app to China's App Store and continue to distribute the Bible worldwide."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Apple's actions, saying the company was enabling China's religious persecution of Muslims and others.

“This decision must be reversed," said a statement from CAIR's national deputy director, Edward Ahmed Mitchell. “If American corporations don't grow a spine and stand up to China right now, they risk spending the next century subservient to the whims of a fascist superpower.”

The removals were first detected this week by watchdog website AppleCensorship, which monitors Apple's app store to detect when apps have been blocked, especially in China and other countries with authoritarian governments.

This week, Microsoft said that it would shut down its main LinkedIn service in China later this year, citing a “significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

Unlike LinkedIn, which has been offering a specialized Chinese service since 2014, Amazon-owned Audible said it does not have a dedicated service for customers in China.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Audible, Apple
Jack Dorsey Says Square Is Looking to Build a Bitcoin Mining System

Related Stories

Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Testing New Custom Privacy Setting for ‘About’ Status
  2. OnePlus 9RT Price in India Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
  3. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  4. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini Review
  5. Realme GT Neo 2 First Impressions: This One’s for the Gamer
  6. How to Watch CSK vs KKR IPL 2021 Final Match Live Online
  7. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  8. OnePlus 9RT With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  9. Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Moscow Metro Launches Face Pay — Large-Scale Facial ID Payment System
  2. Audible, Apps for Holy Books Disappear from Apple’s App Store in China Amid Crackdown
  3. Jack Dorsey Says Square Is Looking to Build a Bitcoin Mining System
  4. NASA's Mission Lucy to Unravel Solar System Origin Launches Today on a 12-Year Journey
  5. Amazon-owned Twitch Says Source Code Exposed in Last Week's Data Breach
  6. TCL Thunderbird Smart Glasses Pioneer Edition With MicroLED Colour Display Announced
  7. Signal Co-Founder Moxie Marlinspike Creates NFT That Renders as 'Poop' Emoji When You Buy It
  8. BSNL Offers Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service to Bharat Fibre, Landline Subscribers
  9. Google Search Results Will Now Be Displayed in a Continuous Scroll on Mobile
  10. Realme Q3s Set to Launch on October 19, Teased to Come With Snapdragon 778G SoC, Adaptive 144Hz Refresh Rate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com