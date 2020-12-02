Apple on Wednesday released the list of App Store's best apps and games of 2020. Continuing its annual trend, the Cupertino company named 15 apps and games that its App Store editors have found to be the best — on the basis of quality, design, usability, and the technology they use. The “Best of 2020” winners include home workout app Wakeout!, action role-playing game Genshin Impact, and video conferencing app Zoom, among others. Apple also separately announced the list of the most popular books and audiobooks on Apple Books and the shows of the year 2020 on Apple Podcasts.

Best App Store apps of 2020

From an independent developer Andres Canella, Wakeout! emerged as the iPhone App of the Year, while Zoom won the iPad App of the Year. Calendar and reminders app for Mac, Fantastical by Flexibits debuted as the Mac App of the Year. Similarly, video streaming app Disney+/ Disney+ Hotstar that has tons of originals for kids and young audiences won the Apple TV of the Year. Sound environment app Endel received the title of Apple Watch App of the Year.

Best App Store games of 2020

In terms of gaming, Apple called the Genshin Impact from miHoYo as the iPhone Game of the Year and strategy card game Legends of Runeterra from Riot Games as the iPad Game of the Year. Role playing game Disco Elysium from ZA/UM received the title of Mac Game of the Year. Further, metroidvania game Dandara Trials of Fear from Raw Fury became the Apple TV Game of the Year. Apple also gave adventure game Sneaky Sasquatch from RAC7 the title of Apple Arcade Game of the Year.

Alongside following its regular trend of calling out the best apps and games of 2020, Apple listed a few apps that it considered among the “app trends” of the year. These include self-care app Shine, kids video call solution Caribu, highly popular mobile game Pokemon Go that received an update to enable an indoor gaming experience, and whiteboard app Explain Everything Whiteboard.

Charitable giving app SharetheMeal also won the App Trend of the Year title by Apple for helping individuals making a difference during these tough times.

Apple has also designed its first-ever physical App Store Best of 2020 award that it will send to the 15 winners. The award features the signature blue App Store icon, along with the name of the winner engraved on the other side. It is created using 100 percent recycled aluminium to reflect the company's environmental-friendly approach.

“Around the world, we saw remarkable efforts from so many developers, and these Best of 2020 winners are 15 outstanding examples of that innovation,” said Phil Schiller, Apple Fellow, in a statement. “From helping us stay fit and mindful, to keeping our children's education on track, to helping fight hunger, their impact was meaningful to so many of us.”

In addition to the Best of 2020 that reflects the selection of its App Store editors, Apple revealed the most downloaded free and paid apps and games of this year. Amazon India – Shop and Pay, AarogyaSetu, Zoom, WhatsApp, YouTube, Instagram, and Google were amongst the top free apps in India. The top paid apps listed by Apple in India on the App Store include Sticker Babai, DSLR Camera, Forest – Stay focused, Voice Recorder – Audio Record, AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch, Spectre Camera, and Procreate Pocket, among others.

Top 10 free iPhone apps in India

Amazon India – Shop and Pay AarogyaSetu Zoom WhatsApp Messenger YouTube Instagram Google Pay Facebook MX Player Messenger

Top 10 paid iPhone apps in India

Sticker Babai: Telugu Stickers DSLR Camera Forest – Stay focused Voice Recorder – Audio Record AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch Spectre Camera Procreate Pocket TouchRetouch Vehicle Registration Info

On the part of top free games on the App Store in India, Ludo King led the charts, followed by Call of Duty: Mobile, Among Us!, Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day, Subway Surfers, Save The Girl!, and Asphalt 9: Legends. Top paid games in the country were Monopoly, Hitman Sniper, Minecraft, Plague Inc., RFS – Real Flight Simulator, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, among others.

Top 10 free iPhone games in India

Ludo King Call of Duty: Mobile Among Us! Garena Free Fire: BOOYAH Day Subway Surfers Save the Girl! Asphalt 9: Legends Brain Out My Talking Tom Friends Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game

Top 10 paid iPhone games in India

Monopoly Hitman Sniper Minecraft Plague Inc. RFS – Real Flight Simulator Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Heads Up! Best Charades game Assassin's Creed Identity Getting Over It

In the US, the top free apps include apps like Zoom, TikTok, Disney+, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, while top paid apps included TouchRetouch, Procreate Pocket, Facetune, HotSchedules, AutoSleep Track Sleep on Watch, The Wonder Weeks, and SkyView. The list of the most-downloaded free apps in the US included Among Us!, Call of Duty: Mobile, Roblox, Subway Surfers, and Ink Inc. However, Minecraft, Plague Inc., Heads Up!, Monopoly, Bloons TD 6 ,and Geometry Dash were amongst the top paid games.

Alongside sharing the list of top apps and games, Apple announced on Twitter that NPR's Code Sw!tch became the Show of the Year on Apple Podcasts. The company also revealed the list of best books of the year in the US, as reported by 9to5Mac, that includes The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett, 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand, and Long Bright River by Liz Moore. Best audiobooks of the year in the US include Open Book by Jessica Simpson, Memorial Drive by Natasha Trethewey, and Upstream by Dan Heath. The lists of the most-popular books and audiobooks of 2020 are also out. Apple also revealed the biggest shows and its favourites on Apple Podcast.

Best books of the Year on Apple Books in the US

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

28 Summers, Elin Hilderbrand

Long Bright River, Liz Moore

Deep State, Chris Hauty

The Last Flight, Julie Clark

Reborn Yesterday, Tessa Bailey

The Roommate, Rosie Danan

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Piranesi, Susanna Clarke

We Are Not Free, Traci Chee

Silver Arrow, Lev Grossman

The Velvet Rope Economy, Nelson D. Schwartz

Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read, Philippa Perry

My Autobiography of Carson McCullers, Jenn Shapland

Best audiobooks of the Year on Apple Books in the US

Open Book, Jessica Simpson

Memorial Drive, Natasha Trethewey

Upstream, Dan Heath

The Vanishing Half, Brit Bennett

Interior Chinatown, Charles Yu

Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Suzanne Collins

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, Ibram X.Kendi

Fair Warning, Michael Connelly

The Guest List, Lucy Foley

Take a Hint, Dani Brown, Talia Hibbert

Untamed, Glennon Doyle

Think Like a Monk, Jay Shetty

Devolution, Max Brooks

The City We Became, N. K. Jemisin

Biggest shows of the Year on Apple Podcasts in the US

Stuff You Should Know by iHeartRadio

This American Life

The Daily by New York Times

Crime Junkie by audiochuck

My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

The Ben Shapiro Show by The Daily Wire

Up First by NPR

Call Her Daddy by Barstool Sports

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

Biggest new shows of the Year on Apple Podcasts in the US

Unlocking Us with Brené Brown

Nice White Parents by New York Times & Serial

CounterClock by audiochuck

Red Ball by audiochuck

SmartLess with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes

Blood Ties by Wondery

Supernatural with Ashley Flowers

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders by WarnerMedia

Park Predators by audiochuck

Coronavirus: Fact vs Fiction with Dr. Sanjay Gupta by CNN

Apple's favourite podcasts of the year on Apple Podcasts in the US

California Love by LAist and KPCC

Canary by The Washington Post

Dying for Sex by Wondery

FANTI by Maximum Fun

Floodlines by The Atlantic

Ghost Tape by QCODE

How to Citizen with Baratunde Thurston by iHeartRadio

In The Bubble with Andy Slavitt by Lemonada Media

Louder Than a Riot by NPR

Nice White Parents by New York Times

Rabbit Hole by New York Times

You're Wrong About with Michael Hobbes & Sarah Marshall

Earlier this week, Google announced the best Android apps and games of 2020 in India. The search giant also announced the winners of the Users' Choice Awards 2020 that went to cricket game World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3.

