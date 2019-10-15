Technology News
  Apple AirPort Utility App Receives an Update for iOS 13 Compatibility

Apple AirPort Utility App Receives an Update for iOS 13 Compatibility

The AirPort Utility app is finally compatible with iOS 13.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 16:46 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 13 had led to frequent crashes for AirPort Utility app users

Highlights
  • Apple has updated its AirPort Utility app on iOS after more than a year
  • The update fixes iOS 13-related crashes
  • Apple stopped making AirPort hardware long time ago

Apple stopped making its AirPort base stations back in 2018 and, as a result, hadn't posted an update to the AirPort Utility app on iOS until now. After iOS 13 released in September this year, AirPort users have been complaining about the utility app crashing now and then after updating to iOS 13. Apple's latest update to the AirPort Utility app makes it iOS 13 compatible along with other general enhancements.

Apple's AirPort hardware users have been reporting stability issues ever since iOS 13 was rolled out. Recent iOS 13 updates didn't seem to fix the issue. With the latest update, AirPort Utility seems to be working well for most users.

According to Apple's release notes for the AirPort Utility app (version 1.3), the update includes 'general stability and security improvements'. Apple hasn't listed any details about specific updates though. The utility app was earlier updated in September last year.

After putting an end to making new AirPort hardware, Apple had pushed a firmware update for its AirPort Express base stations that included support for AirPlay 2 back in August last year. In May this year, Apple released a fresh AirPort firmware update which included a bunch of security fixes and followed it up with more security updates for the AirPort base station and Time Capsule (802.11n models) in June.

At the time of discontinuing its AirPort wireless routers, Apple had recommended users to switch to mesh networking-based wireless routers for users looking to cover larger areas. Apple had stopped updating its AirPort lineup as far back as 2013, but continued to sell remaining stocks after announcing its plans to discontinue the products in 2018.

Further reading: Apple, AirPort Utility, iOS 13
Harpreet Singh
