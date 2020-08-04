Chinese artificial intelligence company Shanghai Zhizhen Intelligent Network Technology, also known as Xiao-i, has filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging it has infringed on its patents.

The company is calling for CNY 10 billion (roughly Rs. 10,770 crores) in damages and demands that Apple cease "manufacturing, using, promising to sell, selling, and importing" products that infringe on the patent, it said in a social media post.

In the lawsuit filed in a local Chinese court, Xiao-i argued that Apple's voice-recognition technology Siri infringes on a patent that it applied for in 2004 and was granted in 2009.

In a statement, Apple said that its Siri does not contain features included in the Xiao-i patent, which the iPhone maker argues relates to games and instant messaging. The company also said that independent appraisers certified by the Supreme People's Court have concluded that Apple does not infringe Xiao-i Robot's technology.

"We are disappointed Xiao-i Robot has filed another lawsuit," Apple said in a statement. "We look forward to presenting the facts to the court and we will continue to focus on delivering the best products and services in the world to our customers.”

Reuters was not immediately available to find a copy of the court filing.

The lawsuit marks the continuation of a row that has been ongoing for nearly a decade.

Shanghai Zhizhen first sued Apple for patent infringement in 2012 regarding its voice-recognition technology. In July, China's Supreme People's court ruled that the patent was valid.

© Thomson Reuters 2020