Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • App Store Bug Removes 22 Million Ratings, Apple Acknowledges Error and Will Restore Them

App Store Bug Removes 22 Million Ratings, Apple Acknowledges Error and Will Restore Them

Appfigures found that more than 300 apps from over 200 developers were affected by the sweep.

By | Updated: 31 October 2019 13:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
App Store Bug Removes 22 Million Ratings, Apple Acknowledges Error and Will Restore Them
Highlights
  • More than 300 apps from over 200 developers were affected by the sweep
  • Hulu lost 95 percent of its ratings in the US
  • Chase and Dropbox lost about 85 percent of their ratings in the US

A bug that stayed in the Apple App Store for a week erased more than 20 million ratings of popular apps such as Google, Microsoft, Nike, Starbucks and Hulu among others, says a media report.

This massive ratings drop was spotted by the mobile app insights platform Appfigures. The firm found that more than 300 apps from over 200 developers were affected by the sweep, which wiped out a total of 22 million app reviews from the iOS App Store, said a report by TechCrunch on Wednesday.

"More than 300 apps from more than 200 developers, both popular and indie, were affected by this sweep, which erased over 22 million reviews between October 23 and 24. On average, the apps saw a 50% decrease in ratings in affected countries. Some apps however got hit harder than others. Hulu lost 95 percent of its ratings in the US. Chase and Dropbox lost about 85 percent of their ratings in the US," Appfigures said.

It began on October 23 and was not resolved until October 29, TechCrunch reported, and the iPhone maker has accepted the ratings' removal happened due to a bug. The worst hit was the US as some 10 million ratings disappeared. However, the ratings were removed globally, thus, hitting all 155 countries Apple supports including regions like China, the UK, South Korea, Russia, and Australia, with 2.7 million ratings deleted.

"But, it's important to note that most individual apps only got hit in a few countries and not all. This could indicate this isn't a simple “error” but rather something more intentional," the Appfigures blog post added. It then noted that since both positive and negative reviews had been removed, suggesting it wasn't an intentional move by Apple to remove fake reviews.

Appfigures in an update dated Tuesday said that Apple has acknowledged the issue as an error, and is in the process of restoring ratings to all affected apps.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, App Store
Redmi Note 5 Pro Receiving Stable MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch: Reports
Honor Smartphones
App Store Bug Removes 22 Million Ratings, Apple Acknowledges Error and Will Restore Them
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  2. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  3. 1.3 Million Indian Credit, Debit Card Details Up for Sale on Dark Web
  4. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  5. WhatsApp Pay India Launch Soon: Mark Zuckerberg
  6. iPhone SE 2 to Launch in March, Enter Mass Production in January: Kuo
  7. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. Google Messages Brings RCS-Based Chat Experience to India: How to Get It
  10. Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 MIUI 11 Update India Rollout Begins: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Pay India Launch Soon: Mark Zuckerberg
  2. App Store Bug Removes 22 Million Ratings, Apple Acknowledges Error and Will Restore Them
  3. Here’s Why Game of Thrones Creators Quit Star Wars
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro Receiving Stable MIUI 11 Update in India With October Security Patch: Reports
  5. Airtel Discontinues Data Rollover Facility for Broadband Customers; Mobile Postpaid Users Can Still Avail It
  6. Facebook a 'Megaphone for Hate' Against Indian Minorities: Campaign Group
  7. 1.3 Million Indian Credit, Debit Card Details Up for Sale on Dark Web
  8. Jio Takes Issue With COAI Letter Over Telecoms Catastrophe
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  10. Redmi 7 Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.