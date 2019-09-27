Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Altstore Is an Alternative Apple App Store That Doesn’t Require Jailbreaking Your iPhone

Altstore Is an Alternative Apple App Store That Doesn’t Require Jailbreaking Your iPhone

Plus, it includes an emulator to play classic Nintendo games!

By | Updated: 27 September 2019 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Altstore Is an Alternative Apple App Store That Doesn’t Require Jailbreaking Your iPhone

Photo Credit: Riley Testut/Twitter

AltStore releases on September 28

Highlights
  • AltStore is free to install and doesn’t require jailbreaking your iOS dev
  • It does require periodic syncing with a companion desktop app for it work
  • AltStore is an alternative app store to Apple’s official one

Sideloading apps on your iOS devices is about to get a whole lot easier thanks to one independent iOS developer, who's figured out a way to bypass Apple's security checks. It's called AltStore – an alternative to the Apple App Store which lets you install apps which would have otherwise not passed Apple's stringent screening process. AltStore officially launches on September 28, although there is a preview available to download right now. The best part is that you don't need to jailbreak you iOS device and it works with any Apple ID.

Riley Testut, an independent iOS developer from the US tweeted this news and has also documented all the features of his app store here. Testut's app store works by tricking your iPhone into thinking your Apple ID is registered with Apple's developer program, after which it lets you sideload your own app. This an oversimplified version of how it works, but there's a lot more to it.

Since you're not jailbreaking your iPhone, you'll need Testut's AltServer application for Mac or Windows, to get the AltStore on your phone. Within the app, you'll find other apps from Testut himself, which currently include Delta – an emulator for classic Nintendo games; and Clip – a clipboard manager app which runs continuously in the background, so it's always accessible. There are a couple of hoops to jump in order to continue using these apps. Since all apps signed with a free Apple ID are only valid for seven days, you need to sync AltStore and AltServer in that time, so all the apps refresh and the expiry date is prolonged by another week. Testut suggests enabling iTune's Wi-Fi sync option, so it can refresh in the background whenever your phone and laptop are on the same network. For now, only two of his own apps are available but he mentions in the blog post that he plans on including more apps from other developers too in the future.

What sets this apart from other unofficial app stores is that AltStore doesn't rely on enterprise certificates, which Testut says, Apple has been cracking down on. Due to this, Testut says that “Apple can't simply shut it down with the press of a button.” It's interesting to see how Apple's responds to this once the app goes live tomorrow.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AltStore, Apple, Apple App Store, iOS
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Airbnb Antarctic Sabbatical Announced, Where 5 Volunteers Will Be Chosen for Research Mission
Facebook to Invest in Technology Startups in India
Honor Smartphones
Altstore Is an Alternative Apple App Store That Doesn’t Require Jailbreaking Your iPhone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 29 Malicious Apps Discovered in Google Play Store
  2. Netflix’s Bard of Blood Is Bad, and Shah Rukh Khan Should Feel Bad
  3. OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro Price in India Slashed for Amazon Sale
  4. OnePlus 7T Review
  5. What to Expect from Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales This Year
  6. Watch a Black Hole Rip Apart an Unfortunate Star in NASA Video
  7. OnePlus TV Q1, OnePlus TV Q1 Pro With 4K QLED Display Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  9. Apple Watch Series 5 to Go on Sale in India Today: What You Need to Know
  10. FIFA 20 India Map Does Not Feature Jammu and Kashmir Yet Again
#Latest Stories
  1. macOS Catalina May Debut as Early as October 4, Suggests Apple Website
  2. YouTube's New Initiative to Support Women Creators in India
  3. Social Media Platforms to Follow 'Code of Ethics' in All Future Elections: EC
  4. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers
  5. Facebook Wins Dismissal of Investor Lawsuit Over Privacy Breach
  6. Oppo Reno 2F With Quad Rear Cameras to Go on Sale in India Starting October 4, Pre-Bookings to Begin From Tomorrow
  7. Samsung Frame QLED TV Price in India Cut to Rs. 84,990 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  8. Altstore Is an Alternative Apple App Store That Doesn’t Require Jailbreaking Your iPhone
  9. Facebook to Invest in Technology Startups in India
  10. Airbnb Antarctic Sabbatical Announced, Where 5 Volunteers Will Be Chosen for Research Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.