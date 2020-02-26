Technology News
loading

Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?

A public government database allows you to look up the name of any car owner, without any kind of safeguard to prevent misuse.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 26 February 2020 16:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?

The image that is being shared on WhatsApp, with the personal details redacted

Highlights
  • A photo of a burning car claims to show an app to identify the car owner
  • It’s not clear if this is a real app or just a mock-up
  • This data is already online. Privacy experts say it is being weaponised

Could rioters use a free app and a government database in order to track down people by their religion, allowing them to carefully target their victims? A message that's doing the rounds on WhatsApp right now claims to show just such a chilling scenario of how technology can be misused. While the details shown in this picture cannot be verified at present, the potential harms that it represents cannot be understated at a time when the capital city is facing unprecedented violence.

A picture of a burning car, with a graphic showing the name of the owner, a Muslim-sounding name,  has been doing the rounds of WhatsApp groups in Delhi. It's a screenshot based on an image shared by a Twitter account called Chaai Wala, and the accompanying text reads, “Wow! What fantastic use of technology. Using an app, rioters identified vehicles belonging to the Muslims and then burnt them down.”

We have not been able to identify the app in question but the picture used in the tweet is a PTI photo from the violence that rocked Chand Bagh in Delhi on Monday and Tuesday. The numberplate is clearly visible, and it is possible for an app to have used computer vision to decipher the characters on the plate. After that, it is trivially simple to get the owner's name from the official website of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"Sharing and aggregation of public datasets by departments like MoRTH lead to potential risks of safety and fundamental freedoms," noted the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) in a blog post on Wednesday. "In the absence of personal data protection laws to protect people's online privacy, the Government has been increasingly centralising and aggregating government databases, to extract economic value. An entire chapter in the 2018-19 Economic Survey of India discussed this in great detail."

"However, these efforts have little regard for individual privacy and do not seek the informed consent of individuals before their personally identifiable information is integrated or used in these datasets. Further, aside from inter-departmental use and sharing of datasets, the Government is also increasingly making these databases available to third parties and even the wider public. The issue with such unfettered sharing of data, without appropriate consent mechanism or legal/institutional safeguards, the data can be misused in a myriad of ways," it added.

Whether or not this particular image showcases a car burnt because the perpetrators were looking for cars belonging to Muslims using an app or not, the potential for this kind of misuse remains, particularly given the tense situation that is prevailing in Delhi. According to a report in NDTV, all internal examinations in government and private schools in violence-hit North East Delhi have been cancelled and all schools remained closed on Tuesday.

screenshot of vahan site full screenshot

Screenshot of Vahan website showing personally identifiable information without any safeguards, redacted by Gadgets 360

 

Government website gives away personal information with no safeguards
“The Vahan data was build on the recommendation of a consultant by ministry of road transport,” noted security researcher Srinivas Kodali, speaking to Gadgets 360. “It chose to make the data public to earn back the money spent in digitization. There is no primary purpose of the data except for policing. Instead the ministry started selling it to insurance agencies, banks who finance sale of cars.”

The potential for misuse in a scenario like this is simply terrifying. The most obviously possibility is of course the way it's shown in the image above — by rioters to identify people by their religion. Before redacting the image of personal information, we were able to confirm that the data shown in the picture was in fact correct. 

Gadgets 360 then double-checked the Vahan information with that of other cars in our lot and found that they were also checking out perfectly — this information is freely available, and all someone needs to know your name is to take a picture of your number plate. With that, we were able to find the owner's name, and from there, you can track them through social media, Google, and other tools.

This could open up other scenarios, such as stalking too — imagine a stalker following a stranger, getting a look at their number plate, using that to find their name and from there, their Facebook page? From there, you could use other leaky government databases in order to zero in on the person's address as well, which would take the potential for harm to the next level.

“The choice of making personal data public without any laws is dangerous,” Kodali added. “Even though India is in the process of getting a new data protection law. It still prioritises economy over people's rights. Thus enabling sale of Vahan data to private firms and it being publicly available.”

“The weaponisation of information and data is already happening in our elections, social media and society at large. This can't be allowed and prevention is key, rather than bringing laws to prove harm when it is really hard to do,” he added.

Could data leaks make a tense situation worse?
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, whose department said on Monday evening that the situation is under control, chaired a meeting with Delhi Police officials late that evening — his third in 24 hours — as the government tries to combat the violence and restore law and order in affected areas.

This violence is taking place while US President Donald Trump was in India. President Trump said that he had heard about violence in Delhi but did not discuss it with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks. Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah blamed BJP's Kapil Mishra for Delhi violence, tweeting that the triggering point of the Delhi violence seems to be the inciting speech of BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

"Delhi's condition is extremely bad. It is saddening as it is India's capital. I regret that the government is not taking paying attention to it. Steps should have been taken within a few hours only but it has been two days and now the situation is getting worse," Gulam Nabi Azad told ANI.

The lack of control over one's data in a situation such as this is incredibly dangerous, and even if it hasn't already been used to target Muslims, there is every possibility that could change in the coming hours and days, unless the situation calms down. It brings back to mind events of the 1984 riots in Delhi when Sikhs were attacked in a similar manner, which claimed 3,000 victims.

In those riots, mobs were armed with voter lists, ration cards, and even school registrations in order to identify Sikh households. In a modern scenario, all one needs is a smartphone and a chance to look at someone's car. Even if you can not identify a person simply by pointing your camera at their license plate (as the tweet purports) looking up this information on a very mobile friendly site is the work of seconds, and could be a trigger to terrible violence.

The IFF in a representation to the government has asked that it immediately stop public and private access to databases like Vahan and Sarathi. Other steps it has called for include stopping the aggregation of government databases which lead to seamless sharing of individuals' personal and sensitive personal data without any meaningful consent.

"Finally, moving forward we urge the Government to immediately issue a notification to ensure that public official usage of such datasets adhere to established principles of access control. Such measures are imperative to prevent misuse and/ or abuse of personally identifiable datasets," the IFF wrote.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RTO, WhatsApp, CAA, NRC, CAA Protests, Privacy
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the editor of Gadgets 360. He also writes about gadgets, games, technology and society. Send him pitches for freelance stories, and give him feedback about how we&rsquore doing! More
Vivo Nex 3 5G Upgraded Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on Geekbench

Related Stories

Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?
  2. Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 5
  3. Billionaire Warren Buffett Finally Ditches Old Flip Phone for iPhone 11
  4. Hotstar Nukes PM Modi Episode of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 7, ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  7. First Non-Oxygen Breathing Animal Found? Scientists Say Yes
  8. iQoo 3 Flagship 5G Phone With Snapdragon 865 Goes Official in India
  9. Realme 6 Series to Offer 64-Megapixel Camera, 90Hz Display, More
  10. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Worried Chinese Turn to Online Doctor Consultations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
  2. Apple, Johnson & Johnson Partner on 'Heartline' Clinical Heart Study
  3. Realme X, Realme XT, Realme 5 Pro See Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 2,000 in New Sale
  4. Can an App Let Rioters Identify Cars Belonging to Muslims?
  5. Vivo Nex 3 5G Upgraded Model With Snapdragon 865 SoC Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Airtel Streamlines International Roaming With New Premium Pack, Pre-Booking for Prepaid Connections
  7. Jio Working With Microsoft on Project xCloud Game Streaming Service, What We Know About India Launch
  8. Canon EOS 850D DSLR With DualPixel AF, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. Realme 6 Series Features Revealed: 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display, 30W Flash Charge, and More
  10. Facebook Acquires VR Game Developer Sanzaru Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.