TikTok, WeChat, and more Chinese apps were banned by India in 2020.

By ANI | Updated: 14 February 2022 11:17 IST
The banned apps include Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena

Highlights
  • The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged
  • The Government of India further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps
  • China opposed India's decision to continue the ban

The Government of India will ban 54 more Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security, informed sources on Monday.

"Government of India to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to India's security," sources said.
The 54 Chinese apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

Earlier in June 2020, India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications including the widely-used social media platforms such as TikTok, WeChat, and Helo keeping in view the threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

The majority of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies over concerns that they were collecting user data and possibly also sending them "outside".

This action came after 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese soldiers were killed during violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh amid border tensions with China.

Later in September, the Government of India further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order".

However, China opposed India's decision to continue the ban on Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of the World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Government of India, Chinese app ban, TikTok, Beauty Camera Sweet Selfie HD, Viva Video Editor
Valentine’s Day 2022 Celebrated by Google With an Interactive 3D Doodle

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
