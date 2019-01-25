NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Angry Birds Returns With a New Entry in the Franchise, Angry Birds Dream Blast

Angry Birds Returns With a New Entry in the Franchise, Angry Birds Dream Blast

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Angry Birds Returns With a New Entry in the Franchise, Angry Birds Dream Blast

The original Angry Birds was a huge success for its developer Rovio

Highlights

  • Angry Birds Dream Blast is a bubble-popping game
  • The game is free to play, but includes in-app purchases
  • The franchise has also had a movie made around the characters

Although the talk of the mobile gaming world these days revolves around PUBG Mobile and Fortnite, there have been some other hit games and game franchises that have been a big deal in the past. One of these is Angry Birds, developed by Finnish developer Rovio Entertainment. The company released the first Angry Birds title back in December 2009, and has since released numerous games, movies, toys and even a theme park based on the franchise and its characters. It seems we aren't done with Angry Birds yet, as Rovio Entertainment has just launched a new title for Android and iOS called Angry Birds Dream Blast.

The game is available to download onto compatible devices now through the App Store and Google Play. It's free to play, but there are plenty of options for in-app purchases of in-game currency and special upgrades, with prices ranging from Rs. 70 to Rs. 7,200 per item on Android devices.

In terms of gameplay, it's a classic bubble-pop game, but with some variations that integrate the popular bird and pig characters of the franchise. It's entirely unlike the original Angry Birds, which is a physics-based puzzle game that involves ‘flinging' birds at structures to bring down the pigs. Rovio's franchise has had various gameplay styles integrated through numerous games.

The original Angry Birds game was released nearly ten years ago, and has also seen game released with popular movie franchises such as Rio, Transformers and Star Wars. There has also been a movie released around the game, with a sequel scheduled to be released this year. Finnish developer Rovio is heavily dependent on the Angry Birds franchise for revenues, and stated that it needs new games to revitalise sales.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Angry Birds, Angry Birds Dream Blast, Rovio Entertainment, Rovio
Ali Pardiwala Resident audiophile. Spoilt South Bombay brat. Would rather be on a beach somewhere, but needs the money and likes writing. More
Microsoft Office 365 Now Available on Mac App Store
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says 'We Don't Sell People's Data'
Pricee
Angry Birds Returns With a New Entry in the Franchise, Angry Birds Dream Blast
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  3. Four More Shots Please Is Fresh in the Streets, a Mess in the Sheets
  4. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  5. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  6. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.