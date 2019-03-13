Technology News
  Android Q Beta Could Come With a Dedicated Feedback App, Suggests a Leaked Document

Android Q Beta Could Come With a Dedicated Feedback App, Suggests a Leaked Document

13 March 2019
Android Q Beta Could Come With a Dedicated Feedback App, Suggests a Leaked Document

Android Q could be more efficient in resolving issues through the Feedback app than previous iterations

Highlights

  • Android Beta Feedback app would let beta testers report issues
  • It appears to be available in the app drawer as Feedback app
  • Only Pixel devices running Android Q beta would receive Feedback app

Even though Google hasn't made any official announcement yet, Android Q beta is now reported to debut with an Android Beta Feedback app, though this may be exclusive to Pixel devices. The dedicated app will apparently let beta testers report issues and send feature request directly to the Android team. A screenshot leaked on Twitter, which apparently shows a Google document, mentioned that the Android Beta Feedback app would specifically be designed for submitting bugs, feature requests, and other feedback about the Android beta software only. This means the app would only be available until the beta software is under testing and will go away once its stable release debuts.

Twitter user Till Kottmann has posted the document screenshot detailing the development of the Android Beta Feedback app. The new app is apparently going to be a part of the Android Q beta that is expected to arrive soon.

The Android Beta Feedback app is found to be available in the app drawer as "Feedback". It will essentially include three options, namely Report Issue, Feature Request, and Other Feedback, as per the details available. Notably, if a user reports an issue through the Feedback app, it will apparently be visible to everyone else. Attachments to the reports won't be a part of the visible content, though.

android q beta feedback app twitter till kottmann Android Q

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Till Kottmann

 

It appears that the Feedback app will be exclusively available to Pixel users running the beta version of Android Q. Also, it looks the app is only meant for receiving reports around Android Q, since the screenshot mentions that for all issues that aren't found in Android Pie or other issues that were also available on earlier Android versions should be reported through the AOSP issue tracker.

The availability of the Feedback app could help Google bring a refined, stable Android Q. However, alongside the app, there would continue to be the Send feedback option in the Settings menu of the device to directly send the feedback.

If we believed a recently leaked document, Google could bring the Android Q first beta as early as this week -- on the later part of Wednesday, March 13. The stable Android Q version would arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, though.

Comments

Android Q Beta Could Come With a Dedicated Feedback App, Suggests a Leaked Document
