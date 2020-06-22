Technology News
  Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS

Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS

Google is working on its own version of AirDrop but as of now, it is unclear when it will be implemented.

Updated: 22 June 2020 16:07 IST
Nearby Share on Pixel 3a XL

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mishaal Rahman

Nearby Share on Pixel 3a XL

Highlights
  • Nearby Share feature may make its way to multiple operating systems
  • Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS may receive the feature
  • Android users can share files to nearby devices with Nearby Share feature

Android's ‘Nearby Sharing' feature will make its way to Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS, as per code and options seen in the Chrome OS Settings app in Canary builds. Google has long been reported to be working on Nearby Sharing feature in Android that will allow users to share files wirelessly to nearby devices. Now, a new report suggests that the search giant plans on bringing the feature to Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS. The AirDrop-like feature was found in Chrome OS in the latest build of Chrome OS Canary and the markup in the code clearly states the four operating systems it will eventually come to. Notably, this feature was also spotted in Android 11 Developer Preview 2 as ‘Fast Share.'

As per a report by 9to5Google, the feature has been spotted in chrome://flags in the Chrome OS Settings app. The flag reads, “Enables Nearby Sharing for sharing content between devices. – Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome OS.” This suggests that the feature will be implemented in the Windows, Mac, and Linux versions of Chrome, having already shown up in Chrome OS. It was first spotted by Dinsan of Chrome Story who shared an image showing “Nearby Share” toggle in the settings menu.

9to5Google also noted that this feature does not work as of now and enabling it by adding a flag in chrome://flags does nothing. As per the report, digging into the code of Chrome shows the “Enables Nearby Sharing functionality. Android already has a native implementation” string, suggesting that it is the same Nearby Sharing feature on both Chrome and Android.

Further, a separate report by XDA Developers states that the Nearby Share feature has been in development for over a year now and will be available through Google Play Services for Android users. It also shows the feature on a Pixel 3a XL running Android 11 Beta 1 and states that the icon looks similar to that on in the Chrome OS settings.

Nearby Share or Nearby Sharing or Fast Share is Google's long-awaited take on Apple's AirDrop feature that allows macOS users and iOS users to share files. Notably, with Google's implementation, Android users will be able to share content across operating systems.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Nearby Share, Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, Chromebook, Nearby Sharing, Android 11
WWDC 2020 Rumours: iOS 14 to Bring Redesigned Home Screen, macOS 10.16 May Be Called ‘Big Sur’

Android's Nearby Sharing Feature May Be Coming to Windows, Mac, Linux and Chrome OS
