NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Android Messages Update With Dark Mode, Material Theme Elements Is Rolling Out Again

Android Messages Update With Dark Mode, Material Theme Elements Is Rolling Out Again

, 27 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Android Messages Update With Dark Mode, Material Theme Elements Is Rolling Out Again

You need to force close the Android Messages app on your device once to get the new experience.

Highlights

  • Android Messages has brought back the recent update
  • It comes with the Dark Mode and Google's Material Theme elements
  • The new features come through Android Messages version 3.5.052

Android Messages with the Dark Mode and Google's Material Theme elements has now made a comeback. The latest development comes days after Google silently rolled back the experience that debuted on Android Messages version 3.5 earlier this month. That update brought a Dark Mode and Material Theme elements alongside a Smart Reply feature that first arrived on Inbox by Gmail in 2015. The Android Messages app also initially added the machine learning-backed Smart Reply feature in January this year, but that was limited to Project Fi users.

As noticed by Artem Russakovskii of Android Police, an updated Android Messages app (version 3.5.052) has debuted that brings back the list of recent features, including the dark and Material Theme elements. The updated app is rolling out for download through Google Play. Meanwhile, you can get its APK file directly from APK Mirror. As Russakovskii noted, you need to run the app once and then force close it by tapping the Force Stop button after going to App info of the Android Messages app from the Settings menu to experience the new features.

Among other features, the updated Android Messages has a bunch of Material Theme elements that show a completely white background as well as Google Sans font. The revamped interface also replaces the original '+' icon with a larger button that by default shows the 'Start chat' text. The text gets replaced with the new message icon once you scroll down.

The updated Android Messages app also includes the Dark Mode that helps you comfortably read text messages at night or under low-light conditions. The mode, as its name suggests, limits the emission of unwanted light from the screen. It also changes the font colour from black to white and the messages that you sent to a recipient come in a light blue bubble along with a darker blue font.android messages dark mode gadgets 360

You can enable Dark Mode on the updated Messages app by tapping the three-dot menu key from the top-right corner for the screen and then selecting the Enable Dark Mode option. By following the same process, you can switch back to the normal mode as well.

Google hasn't provided any clarity on why it rolled back the update previously. However, we presume that the search giant won't repeat history this time and will now continue with the updated Android Messages app.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android Messages, Google
Fortnite Performance Improvements for Android, iOS, macOS, Switch Detailed
Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Get Price Cuts in India
Vivo Nex
Android Messages Update With Dark Mode, Material Theme Elements Is Rolling Out Again
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 5Z Receives Lift to Face Unlock and More via OTA Update
  2. Oppo F9 Pro, Poco F1, Nokia 6.1 Plus Launched and More News This Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8 Star to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
  4. Vivo V9, Vivo Y83, Vivo X21 Prices Slashed in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Now Receiving Android 8.1 Oreo: Report
  6. OnePlus 6T Spotted on Russia's EEC, Hints at Imminent Arrival
  7. Honor 8X, 8X Max Launch Date Set for September 5
  8. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
  9. Oppo A5 With 19:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Realme 2 Price Will Be Under Rs. 10,000, Will Be a Flipkart-Exclusive
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.