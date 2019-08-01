Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • New Android Ransomware Found Spreading via SMS Messages, Lures Victims by Pretending to Be Porn

New Android Ransomware Found Spreading via SMS Messages, Lures Victims by Pretending to Be Porn

The new ransomware is believed to have been active since at least July 12.

By | Updated: 1 August 2019 18:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
New Android Ransomware Found Spreading via SMS Messages, Lures Victims by Pretending to Be Porn

New Android ransomware is said to have 42 different language versions of a single message

Highlights
  • The ransomware is dubbed Android/Filecoder.C
  • It demands a ransom ranging between $98 to $188
  • The malicious app comes from forum posts highlighting adult content

A new family of Android ransomware has been discovered that goes deeper into devices by using SMS messaging, according to security researchers. The ransomware, dubbed Android/Filecoder.C, has largely been distributed through various online forums, including XDA Developers and Reddit. Mostly, the attackers have been spotted luring potential victims into downloading adult content from suspicious links that set the pitch for the ransomware attack and demand a ransom ranging between $98 to $188 (roughly Rs. 6,800 to Rs. 13,000).

Security researchers at ESET have reported the arrival of the Android/Filecoder.C ransomware that is being transmitted through malicious apps. The malicious app links have been spotted by the researchers on some forum posts that were mostly related to porn content.

Once the infected apps are installed, the ransomware, which is believed to be active since at least July 12, attempts to spread via SMS messages that it sends to the victim's contact list. The messages contain links to the ransomware to increase the interest of potential victims, and each of the links is advertised as an app that uses the photos of the recipient, the security researchers note in a blog post.

The ransomware is also said to have 42 different language versions of the single message template that it chooses depending on the language settings of the infected device. The researchers have also mentioned that once the link available in the sent message is clicked, the malicious app is installed. The app often displays a sex simulator, though it silently spreads malicious messages and implements the encryption or decryption in the background.

"The ransomware has the ability to send text messages, due to having access to the user's contact list. Before it encrypts files, it sends a message to each of the victim's contacts," the researchers said in the post.

Once it completes the message sending process, the ransomware goes through the files available on the accessible storage and then encrypts most of them. The app that brings the ransomware includes hardcoded command-and-control (C2) settings and Bitcoin wallet addresses that are used to process ransom. Also, the attackers use Pastebin as a conduit to dynamically retrieve the information from the source code.

The ransomware is claimed to encrypt various file types, including general text files and images. However, it doesn't grab typical Android extensions such as .apk and .dex as well as compressed files that are based on .zip and .rar formats.

android filecoder c ransomware ransom note welivesecurity Android filecoder

Android/Filecoder.C ransomware encrypts specific files to demand ransom
Photo Credit: WeLiveSecurity

 

According to the researchers, the encryption list of the latest Android ransomware looks identical to what was associated with Windows-focussed WannaCry.

Instead of completely blocking access to the device, Filecoder.C encrypts specific content and displays the ransom note. It also generates a public and private key pair where the private key is encrypted with an RSA algorithm and a hardcoded value. This enables the attacker to remotely decrypt the private key once it receives the demanded ransom amount from the victim.

Users are recommended to download apps from Google Play to avoid chances of being attacked. Also, it is advisable to avoid tapping unknown links and keep the devices up to date.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android Filecoder C, Filecoder, ESET, Android, Android ransomware
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on Reverse Wireless Charging, Mi Mix 4 May Include the Feature
Honor Smartphones
New Android Ransomware Found Spreading via SMS Messages, Lures Victims by Pretending to Be Porn
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Zomato Defends Using Halal Tag as People Leave 1-Star Ratings for the App
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India Starting at Rs. 13,999
  3. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Debuts in India
  4. Which is the Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000 for Playing PUBG Mobile Lite?
  5. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Camera Goes on Sale in India
  6. Redmi K20 vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which Is the Best All-Rounder?
  7. IAF Mobile Game Launched, Features Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Lookalike
  8. Vivo Z5 With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 712 SoC Launched
  9. Lenovo Launches Yoga A940 AIO Desktop in India, Expands IdeaPad Portfolio
  10. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. New Android Ransomware Found Spreading via SMS Messages, Lures Victims by Pretending to Be Porn
  2. Xiaomi Tipped to Be Working on Reverse Wireless Charging, Mi Mix 4 May Include the Feature
  3. Intel 10th Gen 10nm 'Ice Lake' Core i7, Core i5, Core i3 CPUs for Laptops Officially Unveiled, Available Later in 2019
  4. Microsoft Working on Cloud OS Restore Feature for Windows 10
  5. Netflix Tests Using Activity Data to Improve Video Quality on the Go
  6. Fortnite Season 10 Arrives With Dusty Depot, B.R.U.T.E Mech Suit, and More
  7. Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop Specifications Leaked, Teasers Suggest Launch on August 4
  8. OnePlus Brand Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Caught Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  9. Cleartrip Introduces Flexifly Allowing Flyers to Reschedule Domestic Flights Without Hefty Charges
  10. Worldwide Smartphone Sales to Decline 2.5 Percent in 2019: Gartner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.