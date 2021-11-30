Technology News
  • Android Auto Dual SIM Support Finally Rolling Out to Let Users Pick SIM While Placing Calls: Report

Android Auto Dual-SIM Support Finally Rolling Out to Let Users Pick SIM While Placing Calls: Report

Android Auto dual-SIM support was spotted by a Reddit user.

By David Delima | Updated: 30 November 2021 17:00 IST
Android Auto Dual-SIM Support Finally Rolling Out to Let Users Pick SIM While Placing Calls: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Android Auto will now ask users to pick a SIM when placing calls while driving

Highlights
  • Android Auto earlier picked the default SIM card when making calls
  • Dual-SIM smartphones are popular in countries like India and Brazil
  • Android Auto was scheduled to get dual-SIM support in September

Android Auto is finally receiving support for dual-SIM smartphones in the form of an update to the app, as per a user report. Android Auto lets users connect their phones to compatible vehicles that support the software to place calls, stream music, and access other apps via the screen on the automotive head unit. Google seems to be updating the Android Auto app to work properly with dual-SIM devices, fixing a bug that has existed since the service was launched in 2015. This will make it easier for users to place a call while driving.

While Google has been updating Android Auto with useful features and functionality over the past six years, the app has had one major inconvenience for users with dual-SIM smartphones. Users with dual-SIM phones who tried to place calls via Android Auto would not be able to pick the SIM they want to use to place the call. Android Auto would automatically select the default SIM. But a Reddit user has now spotted that the latest version of Android Auto has finally resolved this issue, asking users to pick a SIM while placing calls from a dual-SIM phone.

android auto dual sim support reddit abhi050291 Android Auto

An image of the Android Auto dual SIM picker shared by a Reddit user
Photo Credit: Reddit/ abhi050291

Attempting to place a call will now apparently present a pop-up asking the user to pick between SIM 1 and SIM 2, resolving an issue that has existed since 2015 when the service was launched. The update was expected earlier this year after Google reportedly stated a fix was coming in September, but the fix finally appears to be rolling out now.

Users who update to the latest version of Android Auto from Google Play (or version 7.1.614554) might be able to gain access to the new dual-SIM support on Android Auto, based on information shared by the user. The Reddit post mentions that the user is enrolled in the beta program, so it is possible that the fix dpes not immediately roll out to users even if they have updated to the latest version of the app.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
