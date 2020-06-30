Technology News
NITI Aayog CEO Says Apps Should Adhere to India's Data Integrity, Privacy, Sovereignty, and Transparency

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said apps must be transparent in origin and final destination of data.

By ANI | Updated: 30 June 2020 18:20 IST


Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

Highlights
  • Centre had on Monday banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including Tik Tok
  • A senior IT Ministry said threat to security is the main reason
  • NITI Aayog CEO said that any apps released must adhere to India's policy

A day after the Centre banned 59 mobile apps with China links, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that any apps released in the country must adhere to India's data integrity, privacy, sovereignty, and transparency and stressed that the country has to stay "data sovereign."

"All Apps released in India must adhere to India's data integrity, privacy, sovereignty, and transparency. They must be transparent in origin and final destination of data. India has to be a data sovereign country. This is critical. Apps against whom action taken are lifestyle apps," Kant said in a tweet.

 

 

Amid the ongoing border tensions with China in Eastern Ladakh, the Centre had on Monday banned 59 mobile apps including TikTok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity and defence" of the country.

A senior official at the IT Ministry said the prime reason to block the apps under section 69 A of Information Technology Act is to stop the violation and threat to the security of the state and public order and to plug the data leaks.

"Almost all of them have some preferential Chinese interest. Few are from countries like Singapore. However, the majority have parent companies which are Chinese," the official said.

This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyber space, Ministry of Information Technology said.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NITI Aayog, Chinese Apps Banned, TikTok, UC Browser
NoBroker, MyGate File FIR Complaints Against Each Other for Stealing Customer Data


Comment
 
 

