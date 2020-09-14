Technology News
loading

Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice

Available in 2021 as a paid offering.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 14 September 2020 11:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
Highlights
  • Bachchan will offer jokes, weather, advice, more
  • Samuel L. Jackson was the first ever Alexa celebrity voice
  • Alexa is available on Echo, Fire TV Stick, other devices

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be on Alexa. Amazon has announced a partnership with the 77-year-old Bollywood star that will bring his voice to Amazon's digital assistant, making him the first Indian celebrity voice on Alexa. The Bachchan Alexa skill will offer jokes, weather, advice, shayaris (Urdu poetry), motivational quotes, and more. It's set to launch in 2021 as a paid experience, but Amazon says you can get a taste of what it sounds like by saying this into any Alexa-enabled device: “Alexa, say hello to Mr. Amitabh Bachchan.”

“Technology has always given me an opportunity to adapt to new form,” Bachchan said in a mailed statement. “Be it in movies, TV shows, podcasts and now, I am excited to create this voice experience in partnership with Amazon and Alexa. With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

Amazon India's Alexa experiences leader Puneesh Kumar added: “Mr Bachchan's voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers. We are excited to see how our customers will respond when they use Alexa and hear his voice.”

Bachchan is the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Alexa, but he joins Samuel L. Jackson, who was revealed as the first ever Alexa celebrity voice in September last year. The Jackson Alexa skill is only available with English (US), mind you. Amazon's announcement suggests the Bachchan Alexa skill will be limited to India, and the initial demo suggests he will speak in Hindi. It's unclear if Bachchan will also speak in English.

Alexa is available on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, and many third-party phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, watches, and TVs. It's also available via the Alexa app, or the Amazon app on Android.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alexa, Amazon, Amazon India, Amitabh Bachchan
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Samsung ‘Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan’ Event Scheduled for September 23, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Expected

Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 20 Series Set to Launch in India on September 21
  2. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  3. OnePlus Nord Now Available With a Discount Offer for ICICI Bank Customers
  4. Redmi 9i Price in India, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G, Mi 10T Pro 5G Leaked Specifications Show Snapdragon 865 SoC
  6. iPhone 12 Pro Leak Hints at LiDAR Camera Placement, No High Refresh Rate
  7. Redmi 9i With 4GB RAM Set to Launch in India on September 15
  8. Amitabh Bachchan to Be Alexa’s First Indian Celebrity Voice
  9. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Variants Leak Online
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C17 With 90Hz Display Launching on September 20, Specifications Tipped
  2. Vivo Watch Confirmed to Launch on September 22
  3. Vi Brings Rs. 351 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 100GB High-Speed Data, Updates Availability of Rs. 29 Plan
  4. Xbox Series X, Series S to Support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos for Gaming
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Tipped
  6. Big Tech’s India Plans Can’t Seem to Bypass Reliance
  7. PS5 Showcase Event Announced for September 16
  8. Realme Narzo 20, Realme Narzo 20A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro Set to Launch in India on September 21
  9. Instagram May Soon Let You Add Links to Image Captions With a Fee
  10. OnePlus Nord Now Available With Rs. 1,000 Instant Discount for ICICI Bank Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com