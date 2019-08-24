Technology News
  Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement

Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement

The lawsuit was filed by seven members of the Association of American Publishers (AAP).

24 August 2019
Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement

The lawsuit against Amazon Audible was filed in the US District Court for Southern District of New York

Highlights
  • The case is aimed to block a planned rollout of Audible Captions
  • HarperCollins Publishers and Penguin Random House are amongst plaintiffs
  • Audible did not immediately comment on the development

Amazon.com's Audible was sued by some of the top US publishers for copyright infringement on Friday, aiming to block a planned rollout of a feature called 'Audible Captions' that shows the text on screen as a book is narrated.

The lawsuit was filed by seven members of the Association of American Publishers (AAP), including HarperCollins Publishers, Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, Simon & Schuster, and Macmillan Publishers.

"Essentially Audible wants to provide the text as well as the sound of books without the authorisation of copyright holders, despite only having the right to sell audiobooks," AAP said in a statement.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Audible did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Comments

Amazon's Audible Sued by Top US Publishers for Copyright Infringement
