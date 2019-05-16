Technology News

Amazon's Alexa Suffered an Hour-Long Outage on Wednesday

Throughout the outage period, when users asked Alexa for assistance, it replied: "Sorry. I'm having trouble. Please try in a little while".

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's Alexa Suffered an Hour-Long Outage on Wednesday

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa suffered almost an hour-long outage in the US for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Instead of serving up the usual music, news or weather information on request, the voice assistant and smart home gadget appeared stumped for users in several US cities, including New York, Boston and San Francisco on Wednesday, CNET reported.

Throughout the outage period, when users asked Alexa for assistance, it replied: "Sorry. I'm having trouble. Please try in a little while".

The outage was soon resolved but the details about what went wrong remain undisclosed.

"We had an issue that impacted some Alexa customers' ability to interact with the service. The Alexa service is now operating normally," said an Amazon spokesperson.

The users had trouble playing Spotify via Alexa and Google Assistant after an outage.

"No, it isn't you... It's #Alexa from Amazon. They are experiencing a large outage. No word when she'll be back working," a Twitter user posted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Alexa
Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India at Rs. 52,995
OnePlus 7 Pro’s Zen Mode Reportedly Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T; Nightscape 2.0 Not Coming
Honor Smartphones
Amazon's Alexa Suffered an Hour-Long Outage on Wednesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  6. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  7. Tata Sky Brings Digital Content Service Bundled With Amazon Fire TV Stick
  8. Realme X Is the Company’s First Phone With a Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  9. Sony HT-X8500 Affordable Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched in India
  10. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.