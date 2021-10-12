Technology News
loading

Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely

By Associated Press | Updated: 12 October 2021 10:24 IST
Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely

Amazon's directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely

Highlights
  • About 50,000 employees work at Amazon's sprawling headquarters
  • The new policy is a change from Amazon's previous expectation
  • Monday's message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

Amazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary.

The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon's previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.

The Seattle Times reported Monday's message was signed by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and said company directors will have discretion to allow teams that they manage to continue working remotely.

“We expect that there will be teams that continue working mostly remotely, others that will work some combination of remotely and in the office, and still others that will decide customers are best served having the team work mostly in the office,” Jassy wrote.

Most of the online retail giant's more than 1 million global employees cannot work remotely because they perform their duties in the company's fulfillment and transportation division, grabbing orders and delivering them to customers.

But about 50,000 tech and office employees work at the company's sprawling headquarters downtown Seattle campus and in the city's South Lake Union neighbourhood. Their absence will hurt nearby restaurants and other businesses.

Amazon's update to its return-to-work policy followed similar moves from other big technology companies. Microsoft announced last month that it had postponed reopening its offices indefinitely.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Work from home
Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App

Related Stories

Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  2. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  3. Airtel Offers Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of New Smartphones: All Details
  4. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  5. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  6. Ethereum Co-Founder Slams El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Process
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. BGMI to Get PUBG-Style Game Modes, Diwali In-Game Events Dates Announced
  9. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  10. Shang-Chi Box Office Storms Past $400 Million, Even Without China’s Help
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Allow Employees to Work Remotely Indefinitely
  2. Instagram Testing Feature to Notify Users of Outage or Issue Inside App
  3. Moto E40 Set to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor
  5. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  6. Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks
  7. Huawei Nova Series Global Launch Set for October 21, Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Expected
  8. iPhone SE (2022) Specifications Tipped; Could Be Powered by A15 Bionic, Support 5G
  9. Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features
  10. Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com