Amazon Warehouse Workers in Alabama to Hold Union Vote, Counting to Begin on March 28

Scrutiny of working conditions at Amazon has intensified in recent months.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 January 2022 10:56 IST
Workers at Bessemer warehouse rejected forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin in last year

Highlights
  • Votes in the mail-ballot election will be counted starting on March 28
  • A victory at even one warehouse may invigorate the US labour movement
  • US lawmakers and President supported organising drive in last year

The US National Labor Relations Board said on Tuesday that it will send unionisation ballots to workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, on February 4, setting the stage for the next labour contest facing the online retailer.

Votes in the mail-ballot election, which is a re-run after the NLRB found Amazon interfered last year, will be counted starting on March 28, according to a notice published by the NLRB. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) has been seeking to represent the workers.

Scrutiny of working conditions at Amazon has intensified in recent months, with some employees seeking to organise at facilities in New York and Canada. A victory at even one warehouse would be a milestone that labour experts say could invigorate the US labour movement.

In a statement, Amazon spokeswoman Barbara Agrait said, “Our employees have always had the choice of whether or not to join a union, and they overwhelmingly chose not to join the RWDSU last year. We look forward to our team in (the warehouse) having their voices heard again.”

In last year's count, workers at the Bessemer warehouse rejected forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin. The organising drive had garnered support from US lawmakers and President Joe Biden.

Then in August, an NLRB hearing officer determined the company had interfered with the vote. As example, the officer said workers may have felt they were being surveilled when dropping ballots in a mailbox on Amazon's property that the company encouraged them to use. Amazon also put a campaign slogan around the mailbox. An NLRB regional director, Lisa Henderson, officially called for a re-run in November.

In an order accompanying Tuesday's election notice from the NLRB, Henderson said that the same mailbox would be in a "neutral location" on Amazon's property for the forthcoming vote and that no party could put a banner around it or issue a directive on its use.

The RWDSU said it was still worried about Amazon "continuing its objectionable behaviour in a new election". It said it was especially concerned that same mailbox will remain on Amazon's property for voting, which it believes will create an impression of surveillance that undermines a free and fair election.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, US National Labor Relations Board, Department Store Union
