Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon

Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon

"We've resolved these things in the past and I believe we'll resolve them in the future," Vasant Prabhu said in an interview.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 November 2021 10:53 IST
Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
Highlights
  • Shares in Visa pared losses after Reuters reported Prabhu's comments
  • Analysts have suggested Amazon’s stance may be a negotiating tactic
  • Visa said it is discussing continuing its partnership with Amazon

Visa expects to resolve its credit card fee dispute with Amazon in Britain and hopes to continue its co-branded credit card partnership with the e-commerce giant in the United States, its Chief Financial Officer told Reuters.

Amazon said on Wednesday that it would stop taking payments from Visa credit cards in Britain from mid-January next year.

"We've resolved these things in the past and I believe we'll resolve them in the future," Vasant Prabhu said in an interview on Friday, adding: "It is our expectation that there will be a resolution so that UK consumers are not impacted."

Shares in Visa pared losses after Reuters reported Prabhu's comments, moving from 1.4 percent lower on the day to 0.5 percent lower. The shares then gave back those gains and were last trading down 1.4 percent.

Amazon said in its Wednesday statement that credit card charges should be "going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise."

Analysts have suggested its stance may be a negotiating tactic. In the past, other big retailers have settled fee disputes with Visa after announcing they were going to quit taking its credit cards in narrow segments of their businesses.

Walmart's unit in Canada, for example, said in 2016 it would stop accepting Visa credit cards after being unable to reach an agreement on fees. Seven months later the companies said they had settled the matter.

Prabhu said reports on Wednesday suggesting the dispute was the result of an EU-enforced cap on fees no longer applying in the UK after Brexit were "entirely inaccurate."

That rule applied to cross-border transactions between the EU and UK, whereas the dispute relates to domestic transactions, he said.

In recent months, Amazon has also introduced surcharges on customers using Visa credit cards in Singapore and Australia, citing high fees, as the relationship between the two companies appeared to deteriorate.

Some analysts had expressed concern Amazon's move in the UK could be a precursor to the retailer dropping Visa's credit card in other territories, something Prabhu said he hoped would not materialize.

"Restricting consumer choice doesn't help merchants either," said Prabhu. "If a merchant tells me I can't use my preferred card that is not helpful to me as a consumer."

Amazon also said it is considering dropping Visa as partner on its US co-branded credit card and is in discussions about this with both with Mastercard and Visa.

Visa said it remains in discussions about continuing its partnership with Amazon and is hopeful that it will continue.

"We hope to get to the point where our relationship with Amazon goes back to being what it was," Prabhu said.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Visa, Vasant Prabhu, Amazon
Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says

Related Stories

Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best PS4, PS5 Deals in the PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale
  2. Vivo Y76 5G to Launch on November 23, Triple Rear Cameras Teased
  3. Oppo A55s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench; Reno 7 Image Leaked
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. How Paytm CEO Went From Being 'Ineligible' Bachelor to Billionaire
  8. Shiba Coffee Company Burns SHIB Tokens for Every Bag of Coffee It Sells
  9. Nike Makes Metaverse Debut With Nikeland on Robolox
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Visa Chief Financial Officer Vasant Prabhu Expects to Resolve Fee Row With Amazon
  2. Tesla App Coming Back Online After Server Outage, CEO Elon Musk Says
  3. Microsoft Edge to Get Leaked Password Tool, Battery-Saving Efficiency Mode, and Price Tracking Improvements
  4. Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature on Android, Stops Opening Links in AMP on Mobile
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Live Image Leak Shows a Familiar Design and Plastic Build
  6. Flipkart Plans Foray into Healthcare With Flipkart Health+, to Acquire Majority Stake in Sastasundar
  7. Telegram Announces Sponsored Messages for Promoting Channels and Bots, Promises to Preserve User Privacy
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications Leak in Detail, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 898 SoC, 125W Fast Charging
  9. Clubhouse Adds Live Captioning to iOS App, Said to Support 13 Languages
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Picks Up Bluetooth SIG Certification, Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com