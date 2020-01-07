Technology News
loading

Amazon Revs Up Auto Ambitions With In-Car TV, Alexa Integration

The news comes with Amazon, Google and others battling for supremacy in the market for voice-connected tech.

By | Updated: 7 January 2020 17:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Revs Up Auto Ambitions With In-Car TV, Alexa Integration

Photo Credit: Robert Lever/ AFP

Amazon would allow car owners without built-in Alexa to add the smart assistant to their vehicles

Highlights
  • Amazon unveiled plans to be a bigger player in the auto sector
  • Users can add Alexa to their vehicle through a phone app
  • Echo Auto program for the voice assistant will roll out this month

Amazon unveiled plans Monday to be a bigger player in the auto sector, announcing partnerships that will put its Fire TV platform in vehicles and offer more services through its Alexa digital assistant.

In an announcement ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Amazon said it would allow car owners without built-in Alexa to add the smart assistant to the vehicle through a phone application.

The "Echo Auto" program for the voice assistant will roll out this month in at least 15 countries, Amazon said.

Another new feature to be offered this year will allow motorists to fuel up by saying, "Alexa, pay for gas" at some 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations.

The news comes with Amazon, Google, and others battling for supremacy in the market for voice-connected technology for an array of smart devices.

"At Amazon, we believe voice is the easiest, most natural way to interact with technology," the company said in a blog post as it prepared to open its auto booth at the sprawling electronics show on Tuesday.

"We've seen so many examples of how Alexa can make life easier and more convenient for customers, and now we're focused on bringing Alexa to places beyond the home -- starting with the car."

Amazon also said its Fire TV platform would be offered for in-car entertainment, with BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles among those offering the service.

The Alexa digital assistant has already been a feature on several car brands, but Monday's announcement highlights broader ambitions in the sector.

Amazon said Lamborghini will integrate Alexa in its Huracan Evo range, and electric vehicle maker Rivian will integrate Alexa into its Amazon delivery vans.

Amazon said its cloud computing unit AWS was working with BlackBerry -- the former smartphone maker now focusing on software -- to develop a connected vehicle software platform for in-vehicle applications.

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Fire TV, Echo Auto, CES, CES 2020, Alexa
AI Matches Human Brain Cancer Diagnosis, Study Shows

Related Stories

Amazon Revs Up Auto Ambitions With In-Car TV, Alexa Integration
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  4. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Sony Xperia 5 Plus Leak-Based Renders Tip Triple Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  7. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV Set-Top Box Launched in India: All Details
  8. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  9. Nokia 6.1 Plus Get Android 10 Update With December Patch, More
  10. Nokia 'Original' Phone Will Be Launched This Month, HMD Global Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 7 Plus Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out, HMD Global Announces
  2. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 Price in India Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
  3. Samsung at CES 2020: Ballie Rolling Robot, Exoskeleton to Improve Your Posture Using AI Unveiled
  4. France, US Set 2-Week Target for Digital Tax Deal
  5. Sony Xperia XZ3, Xperia XZ2 Series Start Receiving Android 10 Software Update: Report
  6. CES 2020: Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype With 20Gbps Interface, 1TB USB Type-C Thumb Drive
  7. Elon Musk's Dance Moves Launch Tesla SUV Programme at New China Factory
  8. Wi-Fi 6E Standard Announced by Wi-Fi Alliance, Meant to Improve on Wi-Fi 6 Using 6GHz Spectrum
  9. CES 2020: Sony to Test Self-Driving Cars to Boost Sensor, Safety Tech; Unveils Electric Concept Car
  10. Lenovo at CES 2020: Thinkpad TrackPoint Keyboard II Unveiled, a Compact Full-Size ThinkPad Keyboard
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.