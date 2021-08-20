Amazon Prime Video is rolling out the ability to set profile images inspired by popular characters in Amazon Original movies and shows. Some of the new profile photo options will include characters such as Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) from The Boys. This feature is rolling out to customers all over — including users in India — and will be available on all devices that support Prime Video. These new profile photo option should show up when you look to change the image by tapping on the edit button on your profile page.

The company announced the new feature via a blog post. Available characters are from popular movies and TV series such as Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bosch, The Boys, Coming 2 America, Fleabag, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Invincible, Sylvie's Love, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, One Night in Miami…, Making the Cut, Hunters, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, The Wilds, Upload, Troop Zero, Hanna, The Expanse, and Carnival Row.

How to change your profile photo on Prime Video app, website, connected devices

In order to change the profile image on the Prime Video app on iOS, Android, and Fire tablet devices, head to the My Stuff option on the bottom of the Prime Video app homepage. Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, and then select Manage Profile. Choose the profile whose image you want to change (in case you have multiple profiles in one account). You'll see several options on the Edit Profile screen and the characters are categorised based on the shows and movies they appear in. Select the one that you like from the list available and click on Save.

On the Prime Video website, users can click on the profile name next to Who's Watching on the top right of the screen and select Manage Profiles. Click on the Edit Profile option and select the profile whose image you want to change. Select the Change option right below the profile image and make a selection from the available list. Once done, click on Save to see the change.

If you're looking to change the profile image on other connected devices, select the profile image in the top menu. Use your device's remote control to highlight the profile you wish to edit, and then select Edit below it. Select the profile image and make a selection from the available list. When creating a new profile, use your device's remote control to click on the profile image and select from the available list.