Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change

Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change

Prime Video original characters such as Midge from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mother’s Milk from The Boys can now be used as profile photos.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2021 18:33 IST
Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change

Characters from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Boys are available as profile picture options

Highlights
  • Users can change their picture through the Prime Video app
  • These new profile photo options are available to all customers
  • Prime Video profile photos can be changed via the website as well

Amazon Prime Video is rolling out the ability to set profile images inspired by popular characters in Amazon Original movies and shows. Some of the new profile photo options will include characters such as Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) from The Boys. This feature is rolling out to customers all over — including users in India — and will be available on all devices that support Prime Video. These new profile photo option should show up when you look to change the image by tapping on the edit button on your profile page.

The company announced the new feature via a blog post. Available characters are from popular movies and TV series such as Borat Subsequent MovieFilm, Bosch, The Boys, Coming 2 America, Fleabag, Good Omens, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Invincible, Sylvie's Love, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, One Night in Miami…, Making the Cut, Hunters, Without Remorse, The Tomorrow War, The Wilds, Upload, Troop Zero, Hanna, The Expanse, and Carnival Row.

How to change your profile photo on Prime Video app, website, connected devices

In order to change the profile image on the Prime Video app on iOS, Android, and Fire tablet devices, head to the My Stuff option on the bottom of the Prime Video app homepage. Click on the profile name to open a drop-down menu, and then select Manage Profile. Choose the profile whose image you want to change (in case you have multiple profiles in one account). You'll see several options on the Edit Profile screen and the characters are categorised based on the shows and movies they appear in. Select the one that you like from the list available and click on Save.

On the Prime Video website, users can click on the profile name next to Who's Watching on the top right of the screen and select Manage Profiles. Click on the Edit Profile option and select the profile whose image you want to change. Select the Change option right below the profile image and make a selection from the available list. Once done, click on Save to see the change.

If you're looking to change the profile image on other connected devices, select the profile image in the top menu. Use your device's remote control to highlight the profile you wish to edit, and then select Edit below it. Select the profile image and make a selection from the available list. When creating a new profile, use your device's remote control to click on the profile image and select from the available list.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video, Amazon
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India
  2. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  3. JioPhone Next Price in India, Specifications Surface Online
  4. Mi TV 5X Confirmed to Launch on August 26 at Smarter Living Event
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Galaxy M32 5G Complete Specifications Tipped
  6. OnePlus 9RT Could Be Next T Series Phone; October Launch Tipped for India
  7. Call of Duty: Vanguard Release Date, India Price, Trailer Revealed
  8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Will Be Launching in India Soon
  9. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India Launch on August 25, Specifications Revealed
  10. Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone, Android Models
#Latest Stories
  1. FlickType iPhone Keyboard for the Blind Shutting Down, Developer Shares Highly Charged Twitter Thread
  2. Binance Tightens Anti-Money Laundering Checks After Regulatory Pressure
  3. Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Change Profile Photo to Characters From Movies, Series: How to Change
  4. Samsung Now Live Online Shopping Platform Unveiled; Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3 Displays Expensive to Repair
  5. Google, Amazon, Microsoft Deemed Too Big to Fail by Bank Regulators; Causes Worry
  6. Intel Plans to Source Chip Subcomponents From External Factories, Details TSMC Partnerships
  7. Redmi 10 Prime Teased by Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain, Could Launch Soon
  8. Nvidia Says Talks on $40-Billion Arm Deal Taking Longer Than Expected
  9. Realme C21Y India Launch Date Set for August 23: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Apple Delays Office Return to at Least January Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Internal Memo Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com