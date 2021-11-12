Technology News
  Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad

Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad

Amazon is enabling viewers to share 30-second clips of TV shows and movies.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 November 2021 15:33 IST
Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad

Photo Credit: Amazon

The clips created can be previewed before sharing

Highlights
  • Amazon's new feature is currently available for iOS users in the US
  • Amazon's new feature is available for a limited number of shows
  • The clip-sharing feature works based on X-Ray technology

Amazon is introducing a new feature on Prime Video that will allow users to share video clips from their favourite series and movies with friends. With the latest functionality, users will be able to share Prime Video content video clips of up to 30 seconds on social media channels or via direct messages. It is only available for a selected number of movies and shows like The Boys, The Wilds, and Invincible Episode One. Amazon said there will be more titles to follow the new feature. The interactive clip-sharing feature is currently limited to iOS device users in the US.

Amazon on Thursday announced the addition of the clip-sharing feature through an official release. As mentioned, Amazon Prime's video-sharing feature will be available on only iOS devices in the US in its initial rollout. While watching a title on the Prime Video app on your iOS device including iPhone and iPad models, you can tap the Share a clip button to create a 30-second video clip of what you are watching.

The app will then pause the show to open the clip where you get the option to edit and share it. Once a clip is created, you will be able to move it forward or backward to fine-tune. There is an option to preview it before sharing as well. From there, you can share the clip by tapping the Share icon on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Apple's iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Amazon says the new feature will be available for The Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax, but the streaming platform has promised to add more Amazon Original movies and shows later.

Amazon's new initiative to let users to share its content as videos is a first-of-its-kind feature in the streaming space. Amazon's major rivals in the market, Netflix and Disney+ are not permitting its users to capture screenshots of their content.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Amazon, Amazon Prime
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Prime Video to Allow Sharing Video Clips From iPhone and iPad
