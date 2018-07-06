Amazon India on Friday announced the launch of four smartphones on Prime Now as part of the platform's two-hour express delivery for Prime members. These two-hour express deliveries can be availed anytime between 6am and 12 midnight. These include the OnePlus 6, Realme 1, Moto G6, and Redmi 5, all of which are online-exclusive with the exclusion of the Redmi 5 and OnePlus 6 which are also available on their respective company portals, as well as a few offline stores. Notably, Gadgets 360 spotted the availability of these phones, alongside others like the Redmi Y1 and Moto G5s Plus, on the Prime Now mobile app last week - Friday's announcement heralds the official rollout. Regular, non-Prime customers can avail same day and next day scheduled delivery in 2-hour slots from 6am to 12 midnight.

Late last week, Amazon's range of Echo devices, Kindle ebook readers, and the Fire TV stick were made available on Prime Now, with 2-hour delivery exclusively reserved for Amazon India's Prime members. Prime Now, Amazon's app-only delivery service available on Android and iOS, is currently available for customers only in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Hyderabad. Apart from electronics, the app also offers delivery for products across categories such as home & kitchen supplies, fruits & vegetables, grocery, staples, meats, etc.

Prime Day, the online retailer's biggest sale day, is slated to commence at 12pm on July 16 in India. The 36-hour shopping extravaganza will witness over 200 product launches, contests across Amazon's services, and new titles on Prime Video. In anticipation of Prime Day, users can avail 25 percent discount on when purchasing grocery products above Rs. 1,500, before July 15.

"We are excited to add the bestselling Amazon Exclusive mobile phones to Prime Now selection of over 10,000 products available in hours," said Siddharth Nambiar, Head of Prime Now, India. "These consumer electronics categories have seen rapid adoption and have grown 10x month-on-month since launch. In fact, our launch offer on Amazon Devices led to overwhelming demand leading to a sell-out of the Fire TV stick within 72 hours!"