Amazon Prime Music Launches Podcasts in India: All You Need to Know

Amazon Prime Music has launched podcasts in the Indian market. The podcast platform on Amazon Prime Music will have a curated list of shows by popular creators like Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta, among many others. It will also have international Amazon Originals that are produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music subscribers. These originals will be available in multiple languages across genres like motivation, business, technology, comedy, music, fitness, and more. Podcasts are available for all Amazon Prime Music customers at no additional cost.

The new podcasts platform can be accessed Amazon Prime Music app on Android and iOS, apart from the Web player and Amazon Echo devices. Users with Prime membership will be able to download podcast episodes for offline listening. There are over 9 million podcasts available on Amazon Prime Music and they span topics like motivation, self-improvement, society and culture, technology, news, comedy, fitness, and more. Trending shows include On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Ted Talks Daily, The Habit Coach with Ashdin Doctor, and The Musafir Series.

Amazon has also added hands-free Alexa listening experience with podcasts on the Amazon Prime Music app. Users can ask Alexa to play specific podcast episodes through voice commands. Premium features like offline downloads is included with Prime membership that is priced at Rs. 999 for the year and Rs. 129 per month.

Sahas Malhotra, Director, Amazon Prime Music, India commented on the launch saying, “We are thrilled to launch Podcasts with a myriad of locally and globally popular podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. Starting today, our service will evolve from a place to listen to 70 million songs, ad-free into an immersive destination of music, content, culture, and community. We will continue to invest in enhancing the audio streaming experience for our customers, and today's launch signals a further investment in entertainment, and a continued evolution of our service as a premiere destination for music and culture.”

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.