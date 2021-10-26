Technology News
  Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First

Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First

Amazon Prime Music default interface language is English.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 October 2021 17:44 IST
Amazon Prime Music Gets Hindi Language Support, Rolling Out for Android Users First

Amazon says other devices will get Amazon Prime Music Hindi interface in the future

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Music language options are available in Settings
  • Amazon Prime Music got podcast streaming earlier this year
  • The platform offers more than 9 million podcast episodes

Amazon Prime Music is now available in Hindi as well, the company has announced. The music streaming platform was earlier only available in English. Amazon says that Hindi is the most-streamed music language on Amazon Prime Music. The Hindi interface is already available on Amazon shopping app and Amazon Prime Video and has now been extended to Amazon Prime Music as well. The e-commerce giant also offers voice assistance in Hindi on the Amazon shopping app.

To switch to Hindi in the Amazon Prime Music app, head to the home page and click on the Settings option on the top right corner of the app. Click on Music Settings > Manage Language and select Hindi as your preferred language. This will switch the interface to show Hindi text instead of the default English language. Amazon says that the new Hindi interface for Prime Music is available currently only for Android users and will be rolled out on other devices in the future.

Amazon Prime Music recently also introduced podcasts in India. The ecommerce giant says that the consumption of podcasts is also gradually moving towards Hindi with 4X growth in consumption since launch. The podcast platform on Amazon Prime Music has a curated list of shows by popular creators like Jay Shetty, Cyrus Broacha, Neil Bhatt, Robin Sharma, Sadhguru, Anupam Gupta, among others. It also has international Amazon Originals that are produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Music subscribers. Podcasts are available for all Amazon Prime Music customers at no additional cost.

Only users with Prime membership will be able to download podcast episodes on Prime Music for offline listening. There are more than 9 million podcast episodes available on Amazon Prime Music and they span topics like motivation, self-improvement, society and culture, technology, news, comedy, fitness, and more.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
