  Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From December 13: All Details

Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From December 13: All Details

Amazon Prime annual subscription price will be increased from Rs. 999 to Rs. 1,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 November 2021 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Desi Dime

Amazon Prime subscription one month plan will increase from Rs. 129 to Rs. 179

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime 3-month plan to be increased to Rs. 459
  • Amazon Prime offers benefits like one to two-day free delivery
  • Amazon Prime annual fee will increase by Rs. 500

Amazon Prime membership will reportedly see a price hike of up to 50 percent in December. A new screenshot from the Amazon app confirms that the current annual Prime membership plan, priced at Rs. 999, will remain into effect till December 13. After that, the Amazon Prime subscription will cost Rs. 1,499, a hike of Rs. 500 or almost 50 percent. A month ago, Amazon had confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the subscription price was being hiked, but an exact date for the change was not revealed.

A community member on the Desi Dime discussion forums shared a screenshot from the Amazon app, confirming the switch to new Amazon Prime subscription prices from December 13. The new prices have been confirmed by Amazon earlier as well.

The annual plan will be priced at Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 999, the three-month plan will be priced at Rs. 459 instead of the current Rs. 329, and the one-month Amazon Prime subscription plan will increase to Rs. 179 from Rs. 129 currently.

Users who have to renew their Amazon Prime subscription should do so as soon as possible, as the annual membership fee will go up by Rs. 500. Amazon has even updated its webpage showing the new Prime membership fee. The last day to buy the subscription at old prices is now revealed to be at December 13.

While prices are being hiked, Amazon Prime subscription benefits remain the same. The membership offers free one to two-day delivery on eligible addresses with no minimum order value required for free standard delivery.

It also offers access to Prime Video and Prime Music content. In addition, the Amazon Prime membership also offers unlimited 5 percent reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, access to free in-game content on popular mobile games with Prime Gaming, and free access to a rotating selection of of books with Prime Reading.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tesla Details $1-Billion Costs for New Texas Factory, Targets Year-End Completion

