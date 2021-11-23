Amazon Prime membership will reportedly see a price hike of up to 50 percent in December. A new screenshot from the Amazon app confirms that the current annual Prime membership plan, priced at Rs. 999, will remain into effect till December 13. After that, the Amazon Prime subscription will cost Rs. 1,499, a hike of Rs. 500 or almost 50 percent. A month ago, Amazon had confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the subscription price was being hiked, but an exact date for the change was not revealed.

A community member on the Desi Dime discussion forums shared a screenshot from the Amazon app, confirming the switch to new Amazon Prime subscription prices from December 13. The new prices have been confirmed by Amazon earlier as well.

The annual plan will be priced at Rs. 1,499 instead of Rs. 999, the three-month plan will be priced at Rs. 459 instead of the current Rs. 329, and the one-month Amazon Prime subscription plan will increase to Rs. 179 from Rs. 129 currently.

Users who have to renew their Amazon Prime subscription should do so as soon as possible, as the annual membership fee will go up by Rs. 500. Amazon has even updated its webpage showing the new Prime membership fee. The last day to buy the subscription at old prices is now revealed to be at December 13.

While prices are being hiked, Amazon Prime subscription benefits remain the same. The membership offers free one to two-day delivery on eligible addresses with no minimum order value required for free standard delivery.

It also offers access to Prime Video and Prime Music content. In addition, the Amazon Prime membership also offers unlimited 5 percent reward points on Amazon shopping with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card, access to free in-game content on popular mobile games with Prime Gaming, and free access to a rotating selection of of books with Prime Reading.

