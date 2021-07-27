Technology News
  Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers on Laptop Messenger Bags

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers on Laptop Messenger Bags

Spruce up your laptop gear with these deals and discounts on laptop messenger bags in the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

By Vaibhavi Mishra | Updated: 27 July 2021 11:34 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Best Deals and Offers on Laptop Messenger Bags

Photo Credit: Pexels

Laptop bags have discounts up to 80 percent in the Amazon Prime Sale Day

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is live with discounts on hundreds of products
  • Amazon is also giving extra offers — gift cards, cashback, no cost EMIs
  • Prime Day 2021 sale in India will be open until July 27

Amazon Prime Sale Day 2021 is now live with many great deals and offers on a select range of laptop messenger bags. The two-day long sale offers some of the top-selling picks at steal-deal prices at up to 80 percent discounts on laptop bags, so this is a great time to pick up a new bag.

Whether you are looking for a laptop bag strictly for business meetings or to leisure your way around the world, there is something for everyone. From full-grain genuine leather to sturdy polyesters, a wide variety of laptop bags are on sale on Amazon.

Some of the discounted brands include Sassie, Tabelito, Hammonds, Storite, and Amazon Basics. Aside from the discounts on individual products, Amazon is also giving extra offers, such as gift cards, cashbacks, and no cost EMIs. An instant discount of 10 percent is further being offered to HDFC bank cardholders on select purchases.

We handpicked some of the best deals and value for money picks on laptop messenger bags from the Prime Day Sale. When you're looking at bags, take into account the material, storage space, and portability, before adding a bag to your cart.

1. SASSIE LENOVO Leatherette 12 L Laptop Messenger Bag

This bag has been designed with safe storage and convenience at its core. It features a fully padded interior and a water-resistant exterior for ensured protection during downpours and accidental spills. It has a capacity of 12 litres and can easily store a 15.6-inch laptop or tablet, along with other gadgets.

Its well-organised compartments and additional pockets ensure neat storage. Grab this pick for just Rs. 599 at a discount of 60 percent. Amazon is also offering additional discounts on this bag for select credit cards and business purchases.

Buy the SASSIE LENOVO Leatherette 12 L Laptop Messenger Bag

2. Tabelito Office Laptop Bags Briefcase

Save Rs. 1,040 with this discounted laptop bag which also happens to be one of the top-selling picks from the category on Amazon. It has a soft-textured exterior and a heavily padded interior, both of which ensure secured storage against bumps, drops, dents, scratches, and accidental spills. For neat and organised compartmentalization, it houses one main large compartment and two small pockets, designed especially for small portables.

Buy the Tabelito Office Laptop Bags

3. Hammonds Flycatcher Men Leather 15.6-inch Laptop Messenger Bag

With an 80 percent discount, this stylish laptop bag is a steal-deal. Originally retailed at Rs. 9,999, this can be bought for just Rs. 2,046 in the sale, with additional discounts and offers on different credit cards.

The bag has been made using genuine full-grain leather and sports gorgeously engraved sliders. It is resistant to water and moisture-induced damage.

The bag features heavily padded shoulder straps that are supported by heavy-duty hooks at the bottom. Its sturdy handle adds to the convenience. Another notable feature is its dual-toned design, which gives it a classy appearance.

Buy the Hammonds Flycatcher Messenger Bag

4. Storite PU Leather 14-inch Laptop Messenger Organizer Bag/Shoulder Sling Office Bag

Carry your laptop fashionably in this classy messenger bag by Storite. It is made from long lasting leatherette of high quality, which grants it a soft texture.

Other features include two-way zippers, adjustable straps, a cushioned handle, strong joints, and ample storage. Its shoulder straps have been designed in such a manner that they even out the overall weight, eliminating the risk of shoulder fatigue.

Originally priced at Rs. 3,999, this bag is available at a discount of 75 percent for Rs. 999 on sale. Amazon is also offering certain cashbacks and discounts on select credit cards and business purchases.

Buy the Storite Leather Sling Office Bag

Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza, Prime Day, is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Day Sale, Amazon Prime Day
Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2

Advertisement

