Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Pay Later Reaches 2 Million Customer Sign Ups Since Launch in India

Amazon Pay Later Reaches 2 Million Customer Sign-Ups Since Launch in India

Amazon Pay Later also recorded over 10 million transactions since its launch in April last year.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 June 2021 16:04 IST
Amazon Pay Later Reaches 2 Million Customer Sign-Ups Since Launch in India

Amazon Pay Later was launched in April last year as Amazon’s answer to Flipkart Pay Later

Highlights
  • Amazon Pay Later now has two million customer sign-ups
  • The service allows customers to purchase orders on easy credit
  • Amazon Pay Later is touted to have a 99.9 percent of payment success rate

Amazon Pay Later has reached the milestone of two million customers who have signed up for the service in a little over a year since its launch, Amazon has announced. The credit service specifically for Amazon India customers was launched in April last year to let them make purchases of essential and high-value items by either paying the price next month or in monthly instalments. Amazon's offering was designed to take on the likes of LazyPay and Flipkart Pay Later. It was introduced as a rebranding of the Amazon Pay EMI service that debuted in 2018.

On Tuesday, Amazon revealed the total number of signs up on Amazon Pay Later and said that it recorded over 10 million transactions at a 99.9 percent payment success rate since the launch last year. The US-based e-commerce giant promotes the service at the check-out screen as well as its online listings across both mobile and desktop versions of the online marketplace.

“Amazon Pay Later provides a seamless payment experience with in-built security features and empowers our customers to better manage their monthly spends. Two million sign-ups are a testimony of customers' adoption and trust to choose Amazon Pay,” said Vikas Bansal, Director of Amazon Pay India, in a prepared statement.

As the name suggests, Amazon Pay Later allows customers to buy items via Amazon and pay at a later stage, with credit limit of up to Rs. 20,000. It is available for most of the items available on the online marketplace, with exceptions of cash equivalent products such as jewellery, Amazon Pay Gift Card, and Amazon Pay balance top-up, products from Amazon Global Store or overseas merchants, or bullion (gold and silver). It offers EMI tenure options ranging from one month to 12 months, depending on the purchase value.

In addition to physical products, Amazon Pay Later allows customers to make payments of their utility bills on credit.

Customers need to complete their know-your-customer (KYC) requirement for the Amazon Pay Later registration. The service also involves third-party lending partners, namely Capital Float and IDFC First Bank.

Similar to Amazon Pay Later, Flipkart has the Flipkart Pay Later service for its customers that offers an instant credit of up to Rs. 5,000. The Walmart-owned company has, however, not yet provided any details about how many sign-ups have been made for its service.

The numbers released by Amazon do not reflect the number of customers transacting via Amazon Pay Later or the total amount of transactions that have taken place through the service, but just the total sign-ups to date. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for these details and will update this space when the company responds.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay, Amazon India, Amazon
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Buds Q2 Review: Lots of Features at an Affordable Price

Related Stories

Amazon Pay Later Reaches 2 Million Customer Sign-Ups Since Launch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  2. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  3. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  4. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  5. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  6. Windows 11 May Roll Out in October, Insider Preview Available for Testing
  7. Jio Introduces Rs. 3,499 Annual Prepaid Plan With 3GB Daily Data
  8. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  9. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Nothing to Launch Its TWS Earbuds on July 27
  10. Vivo X60t Pro+ With Periscope Lens, Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell UltraSharp Webcam for 4K Video Conferencing With AI-Based Auto-Framing Launched in India
  2. Nikon Z FC Mirrorless Camera With a Retro Design, Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) Lens Launched in India
  3. Amazon Day Is a New Delivery Option for Prime Members to Get Weekly Deliveries on a Designated Day
  4. Apple Watch Series 7 Tipped to Come With Larger Battery as S7 Processor Takes Less Space: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Renders Surface, August 11 Launch and Colour Options Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pricing Tipped, Could Cost the Same as Galaxy Buds Live, Beats Studio Buds
  7. LinkedIn Suffers Massive Data Breach, Personal Details of 92 Percent Users Being Sold Online: Report
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Launch on July 27
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Camera Details Tipped: Triple Rear Camera Setup With 64-Megapixel Main Sensor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com