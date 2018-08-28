NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon India Introduces Bill Payments, Powered by Its Amazon Pay Platform

Amazon India Introduces Bill Payments, Powered by Its Amazon Pay Platform

, 28 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Amazon India Introduces Bill Payments, Powered by Its Amazon Pay Platform

Customers can use Amazon Pay to enable a one-click experience when paying bills.

Highlights

  • Users can now make bill payments using Amazon Pay
  • Amazon.in is offering cashback on bill payments
  • Paytm, Google, BHIM already have this integration

E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday announced the introduction of bill payments facility, powered by its Amazon Pay platform in India. This will allow Amazon.in users to pay their electricity, landline, broadband, gas, and postpaid bills for more than 100 billers including BSES, Tata Power, BESCOM, BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, ACT Fibernet, Hathway, IGL, and MGL. Customers can also use Amazon Pay to enable a one-click experience when paying bills. Amazon has partnered with select billers, telecom, and DTH operators to offer exclusive promotional offers to customers across recharges and bill payments.

Adding to that, customers using Amazon Pay can avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 75 on electricity bills and another 10 percent up to Rs. 50 on landline, broadband, and postpaid bills. Separately, Amazon India states that mobile prepaid recharges are entitled to Rs. 50 discount on a minimum recharge of Rs. 198 and a Rs.75 discount on a minimum recharge of Rs. 398 on the customer's first recharge and up to Rs. 30 on the repeat recharge.

Commenting on the launch, Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Payments, said "The launch of bill payments on Amazon reinforces Amazon's commitment to Indian customers to provide them new categories and a wide selection of services. We shall continue to innovate on behalf of customers as we simplify the payments experience in India. We now have all the major categories across mobile recharges and bill payments available for customers."

In the past, other major digital wallet providers in India have introduced the ability to pay electricity, landline, gas, and postpaid bills on their platform. These include the likes of Paytm, Google Tez (now rebranded as Google Pay), BHIM, and Samsung Pay.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Pay
Gboard Gets 'Minis', Personalised Selfie Stickers for Android and iOS
YouTube Starts Showing How Much Time You Spend Watching Videos
Vivo Nex
Amazon India Introduces Bill Payments, Powered by Its Amazon Pay Platform
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Realme 2 With Display Notch, Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Gets Low Repairability Score in iFixit Teardown
  3. HMD Global Acquires Nokia's Iconic PureView Trademark
  4. India Unveils Drone Policy, to Be Effective From December
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Blue Colour Variant Launched in India
  6. Airtel Offers 3-Month Netflix Access on Select Postpaid, Broadband Plans
  7. iPhone X-Inspired 2018 iPhones to Launch With New Colours, Bigger Screens
  8. Realme 2 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 8,990: Highlights
  9. Honor 9N to Go on Flash Sale in India Today
  10. Realme 2 India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.