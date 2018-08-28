E-commerce giant Amazon on Tuesday announced the introduction of bill payments facility, powered by its Amazon Pay platform in India. This will allow Amazon.in users to pay their electricity, landline, broadband, gas, and postpaid bills for more than 100 billers including BSES, Tata Power, BESCOM, BSNL, Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, ACT Fibernet, Hathway, IGL, and MGL. Customers can also use Amazon Pay to enable a one-click experience when paying bills. Amazon has partnered with select billers, telecom, and DTH operators to offer exclusive promotional offers to customers across recharges and bill payments.

Adding to that, customers using Amazon Pay can avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 75 on electricity bills and another 10 percent up to Rs. 50 on landline, broadband, and postpaid bills. Separately, Amazon India states that mobile prepaid recharges are entitled to Rs. 50 discount on a minimum recharge of Rs. 198 and a Rs.75 discount on a minimum recharge of Rs. 398 on the customer's first recharge and up to Rs. 30 on the repeat recharge.

Commenting on the launch, Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Payments, said "The launch of bill payments on Amazon reinforces Amazon's commitment to Indian customers to provide them new categories and a wide selection of services. We shall continue to innovate on behalf of customers as we simplify the payments experience in India. We now have all the major categories across mobile recharges and bill payments available for customers."

In the past, other major digital wallet providers in India have introduced the ability to pay electricity, landline, gas, and postpaid bills on their platform. These include the likes of Paytm, Google Tez (now rebranded as Google Pay), BHIM, and Samsung Pay.