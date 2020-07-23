Technology News
Amazon Pay Introduces Car and Bike Insurance in India

Amazon has collaborated with Acko General Insurance to provide car and bike insurance plans claims with zero paperwork.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 23 July 2020 13:41 IST
Customers can purchase car insurance via Amazon mobile app

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime members can get additional discount on premiums
  • Service is now available only on Amazon mobile app and mobile website
  • Payment can be made using Amazon Pay balance, UPI

Amazon Pay, in collaboration with Acko General Insurance, is now offering insurance plans for two and four-wheeler vehicles in India. With this development, Amazon has marked its entry into the vehicle insurance space in the country. The company claims that with the Amazon car and bike insurance policy, customers can purchase an insurance plan in less than two minutes "with no paperwork." Amazon Prime members can avail extra benefits including additional discounts and more. Of course, everyone is advised to read to the Terms and Conditions before purchasing any insurance plan.

Customers with Amazon auto insurance will enjoy services like hassle-free claims with zero paperwork, one-hour pick-up, three-day assured claim servicing, and a year's repair warranty in select cities, the company explained in a blog post. Amazon customers will also get an option for instant cash settlements for low-value claims, the post added.

Users can find the insurance section user the Amazon Pay page or by simply searching car and bike insurance in the search bar. It is important to note that service is only available for Amazon mobile app for Android and iOS, or the mobile website.

Notably, Prime members can avail a discount of Rs. 249 on insurance plans with a premium amount less than Rs. 5,000. On premium amounts between Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 10,000, Prime customers can get a discount of Rs. 499. Similarly, insurance plans that include a premium of Rs. 10,001 to Rs. 15,000, and more than Rs. 15,000, customers will receive a discount of Rs. 749 and Rs. 999, respectively.

Two and four-wheeler owners can select multiple add-ons like zero-depreciation, engine protection, and more. Payment can be made using Amazon Pay balance, UPI, or debit/credit card. After purchasing Amazon auto insurance, the policy will be emailed within two minutes and can also be downloaded from Your Orders page.

Speaking more about the Amazon car and bike insurance in India, Acko General Insurance CEO Varun Dua said, "We are happy to partner with Amazon Pay to offer an auto insurance proposition that has been designed with the customer at the centre. Through this product, we aim to deliver a superior consumer experience right from purchase to claims by making it more affordable, accessible and seamless."

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

