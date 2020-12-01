Technology News
  Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for 'Unlimited' Subscribers: Report

Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for ‘Unlimited’ Subscribers: Report

Only Amazon Music Unlimited paid subscribers will get to access this new feature.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 December 2020 19:06 IST
Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for ‘Unlimited’ Subscribers: Report

Amazon Music gets a new update on Google Play store

  Amazon Music app update brings ability to stream music videos
  • Amazon Music premium subscription offers ad-free listening as well

Amazon Music app has received a new update for its Android users that brings the ability to stream music videos. With this new addition, Amazon Music is taking on YouTube Music that allows for music video streaming. This new music streaming feature on Amazon Music is reportedly limited only to Amazon Music Unlimited paid subscribers. The changelog of the Amazon Music Android app reads, “Now stream music videos in the Amazon Music app. Paid subscribers can start with videos from a favourite artist or a video playlist.”

The Android app for Amazon Music has recently received a new update on Google Play that brings along music videos streaming support. Android Police reports that this feature is limited to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers only. Unfortunately, this subscription is not available for Indian users, but US users can get Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 (roughly Rs. 600) per month for Prime members or $9.99 (roughly Rs. 700) for non-Prime members.

In India, Amazon Music membership is bundled with Prime membership and these paid users are offered offline downloads and ad-free streaming benefits. There is little clarity on how this new music videos streaming feature will work, but it could be possible that Amazon is building its own catalogue of music videos that it looks to promote to its paying customers. In order to take on YouTube Music, Amazon Music also looks to help Amazon Music Unlimited users discover music clips from favourite artists and increase engagement and app usage time. YouTube Music offers music video streaming feature to all its users and doesn't restrict it to paid subscribers.

For US users, Amazon Music Unlimited is available with free three months of trial for new subscribers. At the end of this trial, these customers will then have to pay the monthly subscription fees.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

