Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Launches In App miniTV Video Streaming Platform in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More

Amazon Launches In-App miniTV Video Streaming Platform in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More

miniTV has content from top YouTube creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Sejal Kumar, and Malvika Sitlani.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 May 2021 16:50 IST
Amazon Launches In-App miniTV Video Streaming Platform in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More

miniTV is located on the homepage of the Amazon app

Highlights
  • miniTV is only available on Amazon app for Android users
  • It will be available on iOS app, Web platform in coming months
  • miniTV is different than Amazon Prime Video

Amazon miniTV has been launched in India as a video streaming platform that showcases a range of Web series, comedy shows, along with beauty and fashion videos. The new miniTV video streaming service is available within the Amazon shopping app for Android users. It is available free of cost and is also supported by advertisements. The miniTV banner is showing up on the Amazon app's homepage, clicking on which takes you to the miniTV landing page. This has content from top YouTube creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Sejal Kumar, and Malvika Sitlani.

miniTV video streaming platform is different than Amazon's Prime Video, primarily because its free of cost. Prime Video is a separate app that can be accessed with the Prime membership only — which costs at Rs. 329 for three months and Rs. 999 per year. Furthermore, Prime Video offers access to Amazon Originals and other exclusive content. miniTV, on the other hand, is a curator of web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, and fashion videos that can now be watched from within the Amazon app.

Amazon's miniTV video streaming platform is currently available for Amazon app users on Android only. The company says that it looks to bring the service to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

The list of leading studios on miniTV includes TVF, Pocket Aces, and leading comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta, and Nishant Tanwar. YouTubers like tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra, and ShivShakti are also featured on Amazon.in's miniTV. For food and recipe content, Amazon has curated videos from Kabita's Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, miniTV, Prime Video, Amazon Prime, Video Streaming Platform, Amazon miniTV
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Launches In-App miniTV Video Streaming Platform in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours'
  2. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate
  3. Bitcoin Price Drops After Report Binance Under US Probe, Tesla Fallout
  4. How to Download COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  5. 'If I Can Hodl, You Can Hodl': Dogecoin Millionaire Tells Investors
  6. For Telegram, CoWIN Vaccine Alert Bots Provided Unplanned Growth
  7. Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G Review: OnePlus Nord Killer?
  8. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  9. All Your Questions Answered About WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Goes Up for Pre-Registrations on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Reportedly Finishing Up Revamped Verification Badge Process, May Launch Soon
  2. Chip Shortage to Cost Automakers $110 Billion in Revenues in 2021: AlixPartners
  3. Amazon Launches In-App miniTV Video Streaming Platform in India With Curated Web Series, Tech Videos, More
  4. NASA Exercise Finds That No Tech Is Available to Stop an Asteroid’s Collision With Earth
  5. Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Dogecoin Co-Creator Says Cryptocurrency Was Created in 'Two Hours,' Environmental Impact Wasn't Considered
  7. Astronauts May Take 'Antimicrobial' Route to Keep Space Undergarments Clean
  8. AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi Streaming Support May Launch on May 18
  9. Amazon Cancels One-Month Prime Subscription in India Due to RBI Mandate, Discontinues Free Trial as Well
  10. Augmented Reality for Surgery: Doctors Perform Minimally Invasive Spinal Procedure With AR Headset
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com