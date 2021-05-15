Amazon miniTV has been launched in India as a video streaming platform that showcases a range of Web series, comedy shows, along with beauty and fashion videos. The new miniTV video streaming service is available within the Amazon shopping app for Android users. It is available free of cost and is also supported by advertisements. The miniTV banner is showing up on the Amazon app's homepage, clicking on which takes you to the miniTV landing page. This has content from top YouTube creators like Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Sejal Kumar, and Malvika Sitlani.

miniTV video streaming platform is different than Amazon's Prime Video, primarily because its free of cost. Prime Video is a separate app that can be accessed with the Prime membership only — which costs at Rs. 329 for three months and Rs. 999 per year. Furthermore, Prime Video offers access to Amazon Originals and other exclusive content. miniTV, on the other hand, is a curator of web-series, comedy shows, tech news, food, beauty, and fashion videos that can now be watched from within the Amazon app.

Amazon's miniTV video streaming platform is currently available for Amazon app users on Android only. The company says that it looks to bring the service to iOS app and mobile web over the coming months.

The list of leading studios on miniTV includes TVF, Pocket Aces, and leading comedians such as Ashish Chanchlani, Amit Bhadana, Round2Hell, Harsh Beniwal, Shruti Arjun Anand, Elvish Yadav, Prajakta Koli, Swagger Sharma, Aakash Gupta, and Nishant Tanwar. YouTubers like tech expert Trakin Tech, fashion and beauty experts such as Sejal Kumar, Malvika Sitlani, Jovita George, Prerna Chhabra, and ShivShakti are also featured on Amazon.in's miniTV. For food and recipe content, Amazon has curated videos from Kabita's Kitchen, Cook with Nisha, and Gobble.