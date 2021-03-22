Technology News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming, Galaxy S20 Series Gets Camera Upgrade

Meanwhile Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones are reportedly receiving a camera-related update.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 March 2021 16:21 IST
Amazon Luna was launched in September last year

Highlights
  • Amazon Luna game streaming requires a controller
  • People can purchase Amazon’s Luna controller
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 camera update is 500MB is size

Amazon Luna game streaming service is now compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. In other words, this essentially means that those who have any of these Samsung flagship handsets can now easily stream games from Amazon Luna on their devices. This compatibility has already been available on a few other flagship smartphones from the South Korean company. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series of smartphones are reportedly getting a camera-related update.

As per a tweet by Amazon Luna, spotted by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra owners can now stream games from Amazon's game streaming service that was launched in September last year. Gamers need to have a gaming controller if you want to access Luna on their compatible Galaxy device. They can purchase Amazon's own Luna controller, or go for any of Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Controller, Razer's Kishi, and Sony's DualShock 4.

Furthermore, other Samsung smartphones from 2019 and 2020, which include the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S20 series, and Galaxy Note 20 series are compatible with Luna. Samsung's smartphones already have access to Google's Stadia, Microsoft's Project xCloud, and Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming services.

Meanwhile, in another Samsung Galaxy S series smartphone-related development, last year's flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra - are reportedly getting a camera-related update. SamMobile reports that the update is being rolled out in Germany currently, carries firmware version G98xxXXU7DUC7, and is about 500MB in size. The report says that this update likely improves the image processing, stability, or performance of the camera. Apart from this, the update also brings other bug fixes, device stability and performance improvements.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium construction quality
  • Excellent display
  • Lean, feature-rich UI
  • Very good rear cameras
  • Great app and gaming performance
  • Day-long battery life
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Bland design
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Top-notch build quality
  • Gorgeous display
  • Excellent cameras, zoom capability
  • Good battery life
  • Clean UI
  • Bad
  • Big and unwieldy
  • Extremely expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 990
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + Depth
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Further reading: Amazon Luna, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Comment
 
 

