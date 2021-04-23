Technology News
Amazon Is Offering 10 Free Kindle Ebooks in India to Mark World Book Day

Amazon has chosen these 10 books from different regions of the world.

Updated: 23 April 2021 11:17 IST
The ten ebooks can be downloaded from the Amazon microsite

  • Amazon Kindle ebook offer is non-transferable
  • Some of these books are translated versions
  • Amazon Kindle recently got some new features

Amazon is offering 10 Kindle ebooks for free in India to mark the World Book Day on April 23. The books are available in English for users in India, and those with Amazon accounts will be able to download these ebooks on their devices for no extra cost. They can read the free ebooks on a Kindle and Amazon Fire tablet, or the Kindle app on their smartphones. This free Kindle ebook offer will end at 12:29pm (IST) on 25 April.

As per a microsite created by Amazon, all Amazon.in customers who have set ‘India' as their current country of use in their Amazon.in account settings are eligible to avail this offer. The ten ebooks can be downloaded from the microsite but Amazon says that this offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. The books have been chosen from different regions of the world.

The list includes The Broken Circle: A Memoir of Escaping Afghanistan by Enjeela Ahmadi-Miller, The Son and Heir: A Memoir Kindle Edition by Alexander Munninghoff, Some Days Kindle Edition by Maria Wernicke, and A Single Swallow by Zhang Ling, among others. Some of these books are translated versions.

Amazon also recently announced a new feature for Kindle and Audible platforms. Amazon Kindle users can now set the cover of the book they are currently reading as the lockscreen wallpaper. The feature is available for Kindle (8th, 10th Gen), Kindle Paperwhite (7th, 10th Gen), Kindle Oasis (8th, 9th, 10th Gen), and Kindle Voyage (7th Gen). Users can easily check if their Kindle device is eligible on the e-commerce site. The new Show Cover option can be found under Settings on eligible devices. Users can also pay $20 (roughly Rs. 1,500) to remove lockscreen ads.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Kindle, world book day, Amazon
