Amazon India has announced a Youth offer for new Prime members. This offer makes subscribers aged 18-24 years eligible to get up to Rs. 500 cashback. This offer is applicable for subscribers buying the three-month membership or the annual membership. Amazon has introduced this offer for Android users only, and it is not eligible for users recharging through the desktop or the iOS app. Amazon Prime unlocks benefits like free delivery, access to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Music, and much more.

The e-commerce giant has is offering annual Prime membership at an effective price of Rs. 499 in India, and the 3-month membership at an effective price of Rs. 164. This Youth offer can only be availed by youngsters aged between 18-24 years. Further, this offer can only be redeemed through the Android app and mobile browser version for any other OS. This means that while the offer is not applicable via the iOS app, it can be redeemed by logging into the Amazon app via the mobile browser.

Amazon users have to pay Rs. 329 and Rs. 999 for the 3-month and annual membership up front and then later redeem cashback after uploading age verification. Customers must verify their age by uploading one ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/ PAN Card / Voter ID Card/ Driver's Licence) and one selfie. Once verified, a sum of Rs. 500 (for the annual membership) or Rs. 165 (for the three-month membership) will be credited within 48 hours to the customer's Amazon Pay balance account. This amount can be used to purchase things from Amazon.

With this Youth Offer, Amazon is offering select subscribers 50 percent off on Prime membership in India. Amazon recently discontinued offering its monthly Prime membership in India, priced at Rs. 129. This was done after new guidelines from the Reserve Bank of India asked for the implementation of an additional factor of authentication (AFA) for processing recurring online transactions. This would make monthly recharge cumbersome, and Amazon claims to have removed the one-month option to eradicate the inconvenience.

