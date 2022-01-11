Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has been announced and it will offer discounts on smartphones, electronics, home and kitchen appliances, as well as on TVs and large electronics. Customers can expect up to 40 percent off on smartphones, up to 70 percent off on electronics such as cameras and laptops, up to 50 percent off on Amazon Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle devices. Amazon is also offering bank discounts to SBI card holders, no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, and discounts to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users. There are also exchange offers of up to Rs. 16,000 on smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs and more.

Amazon](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/amazon) has announced that the Great Republic Day Sale is “coming soon”, but is yet to formally announce the dates. Amazon Prime members will get an advantage of purchasing items 24 hours before the regular customers can.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers

Amazon hasn't revealed all the details, however, it has given a sneak peek into what we can expect from the yearly sale. Customers can expect up to 40 percent off on combos and the sale will also see the launch of over 80 products including smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi and Tecno.

There will be up to 40 percent discount on smartphones, up to 50 percent off on cameras, up to 60 percent discount on smartwatches, and up to Rs. 40,000 off on laptops during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Large appliances such as refrigerators and washing machines, as well as TVs will be up for grabs with up to 50 percent discount. You can buy video game titles for consoles and PC at up to 55 percent discount.

Amazon Echo smart speakers can be purchased with up to 50 percent discount, Fire TV devices will get up to 48 percent off, Kindle readers will be available with up to Rs. 3,400 discount, and Echo smart display will be offered with up to 45 percent off.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.