Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will kick off on January 17 but ahead of the start, the e-commerce giant has revealed some of the major deals on products such as smartphones, TVs, large home appliances, and various Amazon-brand offerings. It has already been announced that smartphones and accessories will be offered with up to 40 percent off, and electronics such as cameras and laptops will be offered with up to 70 percent discount. Amazon is also offering discounts to SBI card holders, no-cost EMIs on Bajaj Finserv, and discounts to Amazon Pay ICICI credit card users.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on smartphones

OnePlus 9 Pro, which is currently priced at Rs. 64,999, will be available at a starting price of Rs. 54,999 during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Similarly, OnePlus 9 will be down from its current price of Rs. 54,999 and be available at Rs. 41,999. OnePlus 9R will be priced at Rs. 33,999, and is available currently for Rs. 39,999 on Amazon.

Other great smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale include Samsung Galaxy M12 which will be available at a price of Rs. 8,550 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. Samsung Galaxy M32 (current price Rs. 20,999) can be purchased at Rs. 15,749 during the sale. Redmi Note 10S 8GB + 128GB storage variant can be grabbed with Rs 1,500 discount at Rs. 15,999. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, which is currently priced at Rs. 26,999, can be bought for Rs. 21,499.

You can check out more deals on smartphones on Amazon. It is to be noted that the deal price is inclusive of discounts for SBI card holders. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you will get an advantage of purchasing items 24 hours before the sale starts for regular customers.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on TVs

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will also see a drop in prices of various TVs. The Redmi 32-inch Smart TV will be available for Rs. 13,499 after a massive Rs. 10,500 discount. The 50-inch Redmi X50 Smart TV can be bought for Rs. 32,999 after a discount of Rs. 12,000. Customers will be able to purchase the 43-inch OnePlus Y1 full-HD TV for Rs. 25,999. Samsung's 43-inch Crystal 4K TV can be bought for Rs. 36,990 after a discount of Rs. 16,000. Sony smart TVs will start at a price of Rs. 25,490.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on smartwatches, speakers, earphones

JBL C115 TWS earphones will be available for Rs. 3,499. Boult AirBass ProPods X TWS earbuds for Rs. 1,299, and Noise Airbuds will be available at a price of Rs. 2,299 during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Boat Avante Bar 3150D soundbar can be purchased at a price of Rs. 11,999. Amazon also says that Boat Watch Matrix will be available to purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 3,999 during the sale. It has also revealed that the HP Victus gaming laptop can be bought for Rs. 59,990, which is down from its original price of Rs. 76,020.

Other deals include discounts on Amazon Echo devices, dishwashers, and washing machines. Amazon Echo Smart Home Combos will be available from Rs. 1,799, Samsung dishwashers will be starting from Rs. 35,990, Godrej Fully Automatic washing machines from Rs. 11,990, and Samsung front-load washing machines can be purchased at a starting price of Rs. 31,299.

You can see the top trending deals and list of upcoming launches on Amazon as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.