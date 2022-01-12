Technology News
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Go Live Starting January 17: Deals, Discounts, Offers

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Go Live Starting January 17: Deals, Discounts, Offers

Amazon will offer 24-hour early access to Prime members starting 12am on January 16.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2022 15:03 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Go Live Starting January 17: Deals, Discounts, Offers

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Amazon India

Amazon is hosting its Great Republic Day Sale for four days

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will last until January 20
  • The Amazon sale will bring up to 40 percent discounts on phones
  • Amazon will offer instant discount for SBI customers

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale dates announced on Wednesday. The four-day sale will begin on Monday, January 17, and will last until January 20. Amazon claims that it will offer deals across smartphones, TVs, electronics, and large appliances, among others. The Amazon sale will also bring instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options. Among other deals, the online marketplace is touted to offer up to 40 percent discounts on mobile phones and accessories as well as up to 60 percent discount on televisions.

Customers with Prime membership will get 24-hour early access to the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale starting 12am on Sunday, January 16.

The Amazon sale will offer up to 40 percent discounts on phones from brands including Apple, iQoo, OnePlus, Samsung, Tecno, and Xiaomi. There will also be up to 60 discounts on televisions from brands such as Redmi, OnePlus, Sony, Samsung, and Xiaomi and up to 70 percent off on electronics and accessories from companies including Intel, HP, Boat, Lenovo, Asus, Dell, Samsung, LG, and Sony.

Amazon also revealed that the online sale will bring up to 50 percent discount on appliances and up to 70 percent off on home and kitchen products. Further, there will be up to 40 percent discount on Amazon Combos.

To detail the deals, discounts, and offers coming under the Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon has created a dedicated webpage on its site. It shows that there will be up to Rs. 40,000 discounts on laptops, over 250 deals on headphones starting at Rs. 299, up to 50 percent discount on cameras, and up to 60 percent off on smartwatches.

The sale will bring up to 55 percent discount on video games, up to 48 percent discounts on Fire TV devices, and up to 50 percent discounts on Echo smart speakers. There will also be up to Rs. 3,400 discount on Kindle e-readers.

Customers using SBI credit cards or going with EMI transactions during the Amazon sale will get an additional 10 percent instant discount. Similarly, the sale will bring no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card, Amazon Pay Later, and select debit as well as credit cards. The sale will also offer exchange offers to give up to Rs. 16,000 of additional discount.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will bring a wide selection of products from small and medium businesses, Indian direct-to-consumer startups, neighbourhood stores, and women entrepreneurs across India including local shops from 450 cities, the company said.

Alongside the deals and discounts, the Great Republic Day Sale is claimed to enable customers to save up to Rs. 4,500 under the Pay and Shop Rewards Festival by making payments for utility bills and sending money via Amazon Pay.

Jagmeet Singh
