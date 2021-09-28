Technology News
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Revealed

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 deals will be revealed everyday at 12pm till October 1.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 September 2021 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 will be a month-long event

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 begins October 3
  • Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale also starting on October 3

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will begin on October 3, and Amazon has revealed some deals on various smartphones, and other electronic items such as true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, smartwatches, tablets, and cameras. The e-commerce giant also announced some deals on TVs and appliances. Additionally, Amazon products such as Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle are said to be available at the lowest prices of the year. The month-long festive sale will allow customers to purchase products from brands such as Apple, HP, Lenovo, OnePlus, Samsung, Sony, and Xiaomi through exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers and more.

As per a landing page on Amazon, smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Vivo, OnePlus, Redmi, Vivo, Tecno, and more will be available to purchase at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Vivo V21e 5G will be available for Rs 24,990, Vivo Y73 for Rs. 20,990 and Vivo X60 Pro for Rs. 49,990 with multiple purchasing options. Similarly, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be available for purchase at a price of Rs 44,999, and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC will be priced at Rs. 69,999 during the sale.

Additionally, Amazon has announced "Biggest Deal of the year" on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. As per a separate webpage, Amazon has included a Notify Me button, and is hosting a contest in which the participants have to guess what's the biggest deal using the clues given on the page, and have a chance to win the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 7T, which is currently priced at Rs. 9,499, will be available for purchase at a price of Rs. 8,499. Amazon will also be offering deals and discounts on other Tecno smartphones like Tecno Spark 8, Tecno Pop 5P and Tecno Pova 2. Meanwhile, Redmi 9A will be available at a price of Rs. 6,799 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale.

Furthermore, Amazon has also announced via the landing page mentioned above that it will reveal mega deals everyday at 12 noon till October 1. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G will be launched, and deals on Samsung M series as well as Oppo handsets will be revealed on September 29. Furthermore, September 30 will see the mega deal revealed on iQOO phones. On October 1, Oppo will launch an A-series phone, and Amazon will reveal a mega deal on Xiaomi phones as well as it will announce the deal price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Information regarding OnePlus and Apple handsets will also be announced soon.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale, there will be up to 50 percent off on laptops, up to 80 percent off on headphones and speakers, up to 60 percent on smartwatches, up to 45 percent on tablets and up to 60 on camera and accessories, the e-commerce giant has announced. Amazon will also be offering up to 65 percent off on TVs and appliances. The e-commerce giant is also offering deals and discounts on Amazon products like smart speakers and displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and Kindle.

It is noteworthy that Amazon Prime members will be given early access to deals and discounts available during the sale. Amazon rival Flipkart has also announced that it is hosting its Big Billion Days 2021 sale starting October 3.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nothing Ear 1 to Get Price Cut During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: All Details

