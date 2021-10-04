Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is currently underway, and the company has introduced an 'Advantage - Just for Prime' programme where Prime members will get the lowest interest-free instalments during the sale. The new programme is currently only available for smartphones. In addition, customers will also get the benefit of a 6-month free screen replacement scheme with the 'Advantage - Just for Prime' programme. Furthermore, there are separate schemes for users of HDFC bank cards. Amazon is offering many deals on laptops, smart TVs, mobile phones, PlayStation 5 games, and more.

The new 'Advantage - Just for Prime' programme by Amazon is offering the lowest interest-free instalments on newly launched smartphones - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, iQoo Z5, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, and Oppo A55. Prime customers can also use this programme during the Great Indian Festival on smartphones like Redmi Note 10s, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Mi 11X, Samsung M12, Samsung M32, Samsung M32 5G, iQoo Z3, and more.

Furthermore, under this programme, customers can avail a 6-month free screen replacement scheme - in collaboration with Acko. Amazon mentions that the cost of the screen replacement can be up to 40 percent of the device's value. Additionally, HDFC Bank credit and debit cardholders will get interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure. Amazon Prime members, with the HDFC Bank cards, will get 10 percent instant discount along with a benefit of lower instalments.

During the month-long Great Indian Festival, Amazon is offering discounts on laptops, smart TVs, mobile phones, air purifiers, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and more. Interested customers will also be able to pre-order PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition on October 4 during the Great Indian Festival. Customers can also avail discounts on popular PlayStation 5 games.