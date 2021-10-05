Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts on Debit, Credit Cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts on Debit, Credit Cards

The HDFC Bank discount limit gets reset on October 5, allowing customers to shop more during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 October 2021 12:29 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale: HDFC Bank Resets Discounts on Debit, Credit Cards

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2021 is a month-long event

Highlights
  • HDFC Bank credit card owners get 10 percent (up to Rs. 1,250) off
  • HDFC Bank debit card owners get 10 percent (up to Rs. 1,000) off
  • The offers are applicable on all HDFC Bank credit and debit cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 is now live and in order to push people to shop more, HDFC Bank has reset discount offers on credit as well as debit cards. In layman's words, those who have already purchased products from Amazon during this sale and exhausted the 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, will be able to shop and redeem the same 10 percent discount from October 5. It is to be noted that all HDFC Bank card offers are applicable till October 7. Here's how this works.

Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500 - non-EMI order) on a minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000 through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards from October 2 to October 7 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The limit gets reset on October 5, which means, if you have already redeemed the Rs. 1,500 benefit by purchasing a product between October 2 and October 4, you have a chance to get the benefit again between October 5-7. For those who haven't transacted, HDFC Bank discount of 10 percent is still applicable.

In order to purchase any product from Amazon, you first have to enable your HDFC Bank card for online shopping, and set limits for online transactions to go through. HDFC Bank credit and debit card holders can redeem 10 percent instant discounts on purchase of eligible products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Amazon offered a 10 percent discount or up to Rs. 1,500 (non-EMI order), and up to Rs. 1,750 (EMI order) on the minimum order value of Rs. 5,000 on HDFC credit cards from October 2 to October 4. The discount value changes to up to Rs. 1,250 (non-EMI order), and up to Rs. 1,500 (EMI order) from October 5 to October 7. Based on this, it is still not clear whether the change in maximum amount is also applicable for those customers who have already redeemed the 10 percent discount.

It is noteworthy that the 10 percent discount or up to Rs. 1,000 (both non-EMI and EMI orders) on the minimum order value of Rs. 2,500 on HDFC debit cards remains the same from October 2 to October 7 of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The sale started on October 2 for Prime members, and it was open for all from October 3.

In addition to that, Amazon is offering Bonus Discounts for HDFC Bank credit card owners during this year's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Customers will get an additional flat Rs. 1,500 instant discount on a single order of Rs. 30,000 and above. Similarly, they will get an additional flat Rs. 7,500 instant discount on a single order of Rs. 1,00,000 and above. Customers can also club these various offers to maximise discount per credit or debit card.

Amazon's month-long sale, the Great Indian Festival, is back. This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, Amazon India's consumer electronics head Akshay Ahuja takes us behind the scenes. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
