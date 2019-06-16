Amazon India has announced the launch of Amazon Flex, a program that lets people sign up to deliver Amazon packages part time and earn some cash in the process. Amazon says it will offer those who sign up for Flex the flexibility to deliver packages on their own schedule and the opportunity to earn up to Rs. 140 per hour in the process.

To sign up for Amazon Flex and start delivering packages, you will need to download an app. You will also need at least a two-wheeler to get started with delivering packages, though the Amazon Flex website also lets you specify if you own a three- or four-wheeler while signing up. You will also need an Android phone to get started, as the Android Flex app is only available on Android for now.

Amazon hopes the program "will create tens of thousands of part time opportunities for individuals to further their earning potential by delivering Amazon packages during their spare time."

Amazon Flex has launched in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, and will expand to additional cities this year, the company added. Interested individuals can visit the Amazon Flex website to sign up and to find out more details about the programme.

The Amazon Flex programme was originally launched in the US in 2015.

Amazon Flex participants in India will be covered under a Group Accident policy while making deliveries for Amazon, the company said. Flex partners will need to "go through a comprehensive background verification process and hands on training before they begin delivering packages," Amazon added.

“We are proud to create opportunities for tens of thousands of individuals to further their earning potential with a flexible work option to be their own boss, create their own schedule and take advantage of Amazon technology to deliver packages,” explained Akhil Saxena Vice President – Asia Customer Fulfilment, Amazon. “While we continue to scale our existing delivery capabilities across the country, Amazon Flex will enable Amazon to continue growing our capacity to serve more customers and speed up deliveries.“