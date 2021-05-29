Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Adds ‘Featured Articles’ Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More

Amazon Adds ‘Featured Articles’ Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More

Amazon website and app show ‘Featured Articles’ section when searched manually.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 May 2021 14:15 IST
Amazon Adds ‘Featured Articles’ Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon’s Featured Articles are sourced from various publications

Highlights
  • Amazon has added a wide selection of Featured Articles
  • Some of these articles are exclusive to Amazon
  • Amazon has reportedly notified some Kindle users

Amazon has added a ‘Featured Articles' section where viewers can read a selection of articles for free. The new section was silently added to the website and mobile app. It includes categories such as exclusive, sports, auto, entertainment, politics, and more. It sources the articles from various publications and brings them together in one place. Some of these articles are exclusively available on Amazon, as per the page. According to a report, some Kindle users are being notified of these featured articles.

Featured Articles section is hard to locate while browsing the Amazon website or the app but can be found by manually searching “featured articles.” The banner says the articles have a reading time of under five minutes but there are some articles that claim reading times of over the specified limit. The categories listed here include exclusive articles, entertainment, politics and governance, sports, business and finance, health and fitness, society and lifestyle, books, food, fiction, current affairs, travel, and auto.

These articles have been sourced from Outlook, Westland, Harper Collins, Hachette India, and others. It also includes articles by Amazon Prime Video.

As per a report by TechCrunch, some Kindle users are getting notifications of these featured articles. Since the Featured Articles section isn't easily visible on the website or the app, it could be that Amazon is testing it at present before announcing it publicly. The report quotes an Amazon spokesperson, “We remain focussed on creating new and engaging experiences for our customers and as part of this endeavour, we have been testing a new service that brings articles on different topics like current affairs, books, business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle amongst others for readers.”

Amazon recently bought US movie studio Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) for $8.45 billion (roughly Rs. 61,500 crores) that gives it a huge library of films and TV shows to compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Featured Articles, Featured Articles
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Kellogg's Bowl Bot: US College Campuses Get Robots to Dispense Cereal Mixes Into Their Bowls

Related Stories

Amazon Adds ‘Featured Articles’ Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE Could Launch With Snapdragon 750G SoC, Specifications Tipped
  2. With Hands on PS5, Boman Irani All Set to Show Youngsters Who's the Boss
  3. Cruella Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Revealed
  4. Vivo Y17 Testing Android 11 in India, Company Confirms
  5. Tata Digital Buys Majority Stake in BigBasket for Rs. 9,500 Crores
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series With 65W Fast Charging, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord Receiving OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 in India
  8. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  9. OnePlus Watch Review: Anticlimactic
  10. You May Soon Be Able to Book COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. International Space Station Shares Spectacular Night-Time Shots of Earth
  2. Amazon Adds ‘Featured Articles’ Section on App, Website With Content on Sports, Auto, Entertainment, More
  3. Kellogg's Bowl Bot: US College Campuses Get Robots to Dispense Cereal Mixes Into Their Bowls
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Tipped, Could Come With Snapdragon 750G SoC; Pre-Orders From June 11
  5. Microsoft President Brad Smith Says George Orwell's '1984' Could Become a Reality by 2024
  6. UK Police Goes in for Drug Bust at Industrial Estate, Finds Illegal Cryptocurrency Operation Instead
  7. Apple Podcast Subscription Service Launch to Be Delayed Until June
  8. TikTok Given a Month to Respond to Claims of EU Consumer Rights Breaches
  9. Google, Facebook, WhatsApp Said to Have Shared Compliance Details With IT Ministry; Twitter Still Hasn’t
  10. Social Media Influencers Must Add Proper Disclosure Labels on Promotional Content, ASCI Guidelines Mandate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com