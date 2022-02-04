Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Amazon Overcomes Supply Chain Snags, Labour Shortages to Report Nearly Double Profits in Q4

Amazon Overcomes Supply Chain Snags, Labour Shortages to Report Nearly Double Profits in Q4

Amazon is one of the few retailers that has prospered during the COVID-19 outbreak.

By Associated Press | Updated: 4 February 2022 10:39 IST
Amazon Overcomes Supply Chain Snags, Labour Shortages to Report Nearly Double Profits in Q4

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Amazon reported a profit of $14.32 billion (roughly Rs. 1,07,100 crore) on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Amazon is one of the few retailers to prosper during the pandemic
  • Amazon's growth has slowed as vaccinated Americans begin going out
  • Amazon shares jumped nearly 15 percent in after-market trading

Amazon reported Thursday that its profits nearly doubled in the final three months of last year, even as it contended with surging costs tied to a snarled supply chain and labour shortages. The Seattle-based online behemoth also said it is raising its annual prime membership fee in the US to $139 (roughly Rs. 10,400) per year from $119 (roughly Rs. 8,900). It's the first price hike for the Prime membership since 2018. Shares of Amazon jumped nearly 15 percent in after-market trading.

“As expected over the holidays, we saw higher costs driven by labour supply shortages and inflationary pressures, and these issues persisted into the first quarter due to omicron," said Amazon CEO Andrew Jassy, who succeeded founder Jeff Bezos in that role last July. “Despite these short-term challenges, we continue to feel optimistic and excited about the business as we emerge from the pandemic.”

Bezos is now executive chairman.

Amazon is one of the few retailers that has prospered during the COVID-19 outbreak. As physical stores selling non-essential goods temporarily or permanently closed, homebound people turned to Amazon for everything from groceries to cleaning supplies.

But growth has slowed as vaccinated Americans feel comfortable going out. And, like many others, it is dealing with supply-chain issues and labour shortages.

Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky estimated Amazon incurred about $4 billion (roughly Rs. 29,900 crore) in costs related to supply-chain and labour issues. And he said that the surging omicron variant resulted in workers calling out sick, hurting productivity.

Still, the company reported a profit of $14.32 billion (roughly Rs. 1,07,100 crore), or $27.75 (roughly Rs. 2,100) per share, for the three-month period ended December 31. That compared with a profit of $7.22 billion (roughly Rs. 54,000 crore), or $14.09 (roughly Rs. 1,100) per share, during the year-ago period. Revenue rose 9 percent to $137.41 billion (roughly Rs. crore), the company's fifth consecutive quarter of revenue topping $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,47,600 crore).

Analysts surveyed by FactSet on average expected $137.68 (roughly Rs. 10,27,300 crore) billion in quarterly revenue and per-share earnings of $3.61 (roughly Rs. 270) per share.

Amazon said that its sales are expected to be between $112 billion (roughly Rs. 8,37,400 crore) and $117 billion (roughly Rs. 8,74,900 crore) for the current quarter. Analysts were expecting $120.93 billion (roughly Rs. 9,04,300 crore), according to FactSet estimates.

Meanwhile, sales at Amazon's cloud-computing business, which helps power the online operations of Netflix, McDonald's, and other companies, grew 40 percent in the quarter.

And sales in its advertising business, where brands pay to get their products to show up first when shoppers search on Amazon's site, rose 32 percent. It marked the first time that Amazon revealed details of its fast-growing advertising business. Previously, it lumped its advertising revenue in its “other business" category.

Amazon faces attempts by workers to unionize. Workers at a company warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, organized by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store union, will begin voting Friday in a do-over election on whether to unionize the facility. The election comes two months after the federal labor board declared Amazon unfairly influenced the election last year.

The company has also been fighting a separate attempt by workers in a New York City facility, where last week the nascent Amazon Labor Union lined up enough support to vote on whether to unionize.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Earnings, Jeff Bezos, Amazon Profit
Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock
Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Overcomes Supply Chain Snags, Labour Shortages to Report Nearly Double Profits in Q4
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. Moto G71 5G Review: Near-Perfect for Android Purists
  3. India’s 1st Metaverse Wedding Drops NFT Collection Ahead of Virtual Event
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  6. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  7. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  9. Chinese Man Creates World’s Largest Power Bank With 27,000,000mAh Capacity
  10. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Ether See Minor Gains as Crypto Price Charts Indicate Flowing Market Movement
  3. Amazon Overcomes Supply Chain Snags, Labour Shortages to Report Nearly Double Profits in Q4
  4. Mark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Plunges by $31 Billion After Meta Shock
  5. Facebook-Parent Meta Faces Historic Drop as Stock Tanks, Trims $230 Billion Off Company’s Overall Value
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped
  7. Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator
  8. Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Spotted on Chinese Certification Website, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon, MediaTek SoCs
  9. NFTs of India’s First Metaverse Wedding See Quick Sales on Beyondlife.Club, Avatars of Couple Included
  10. Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.